Week 9 of the NFL schedule brings tough questions for owners as they set their Fantasy football lineups. Should you go with a proven option like Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who faces a tough Philadelphia Eagles defensive front? Should you roll the dice on a lower-owned, high-upside option like Ravens running back Gus Edwards, who racked up three rushing touchdowns last week against the Cardinals? Is a player like Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who's scored just one touchdown in his last five games, safe to rely on in Week 9 Fantasy football lineups?

These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 9 Fantasy football rankings. Owners know a victory this week could be the determining factor between their team making the playoffs or going home emptyhanded. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 9 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 9 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. The second-year receiver seems to be finding his footing in New Orleans' offense. Shaheed has recorded a touchdown in two of his last three games and is coming off his best performance of the season.

In the 38-27 win over the Colts, Shaheed caught all three of his targets for 153 yards and one touchdown. The 25-year-old speedster is a big-play threat anytime he touches the ball, and that was made evident last week when he recorded three catches of 40-plus yards. He's also accounted for the Saints' three longest plays from scrimmage this season. SportsLine's model is projecting Shaheed will finish as a top-20 wide receiver this week, making him a rock-solid WR2 option for your Fantasy football lineups.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns in last week's victory over the Rams, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 12 at his position. He's a player to consider leaving out of your Week 9 Fantasy football lineups.

Prescott is coming off his best performance of the season, throwing for four touchdowns and completing five passes of more than 20 yards, his highest mark of the year. However, Prescott and the Cowboys will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that has given up 17 points or fewer in three of their last four games. In addition, Prescott has failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in four of his last five outings, a big reason why the model favors streaming a quarterback like Derek Carr or Jordan Love in Week 9. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 9 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for an underrated wide receiver to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football WR rankings, ahead of studs like Davante Adams, Keenan Allen and Jaylen Waddle. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 9 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which underrated wide receiver could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 9 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking wideout comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.