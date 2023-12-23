Before last week, Vikings running back Ty Chandler ranked 59th in Fantasy points among running backs this season, but produced 157 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. That ranked fourth among running backs in Fantasy points behind the likes of Christian McCaffrey, James Cook and Jahmyr Gibbs, and now the second-year pro could deserve consideration for your Week 16 Fantasy football strategy. However, with Minnesota facing a Detroit defense that's allowed the second-fewest Fantasy points to running backs, Chandler is by no means a lock for Week 16 Fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy football matchups can make or break a player's production, and with the Fantasy football playoffs here, you want to be on the right side of any Week 16 Fantasy football start/sit decisions. Which players will stuff your stockings the most on this holiday weekend of football? Before you lock in any Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see its Week 16 Fantasy football rankings.

Top Week 16 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard. Carolina's coaching change from Frank Reich to interim Chris Tabor has put an emphasis on the running game, much to the delight of Hubbard's Fantasy owners. He's had at least 24 touches in the three games with Tabor at the helm after not having more than 20 touches in any of the 11 contests with Reich in charge. Hubbard has made the most of these opportunities and has at least 96 scrimmage yards in each of his last three games.

That level of production should only continue on Sunday versus Green Bay, which ranks 30th against the run. Just over the last three weeks, the Packers have allowed the opposing starting back to average 121 scrimmage yards with four total touchdowns scored. The SportsLine model has Hubbard as a top-20 option in its Week 16 Fantasy football RB rankings, slotting him above the likes of Tony Pollard and Aaron Jones.

And a shocker: Lions running back David Montgomery, who has accumulated 958 scrimmage yards and scored 10 touchdowns in 11 games this season, stumbles big-time and fails to crack the top 20 at his position. The Lions began the season by piling Montgomery up with 93 touches over the first four games and the veteran rewarded them by scoring six times.

However, he suffered a rib injury against the Buccaneers in Week 5 and didn't return to action until nearly a month later. That gave rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs time to get up to speed and Montgomery's workload hasn't been as heavy since. He hasn't reached 20 touches in a game in his last seven starts and has failed to score the last two weeks. Now, he'll match up with a Vikings defense that ranks fifth against the run. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 16 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a shocking quarterback to finish in the top five of its Fantasy football QB rankings, ahead of stars like Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy. These picks could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. See the Week 16 Fantasy football rankings here.

So who should you start and sit this week, and which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 16 Fantasy football rankings for every position and see which shocking quarterback comes out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.