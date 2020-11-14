Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Lamar Jackson says defenses know Ravens' plays ( 2:00 )

When Fantasy football injuries pile up, setting your rosters could be challenge. However, those injuries can create opportunities for players further down the depth charts to make a name for themselves. That's exactly what 49ers wide receiver Richie James did in Week 9, vaulting him into the Fantasy football rankings. With Deebo Samuel (hamstring/COVID-19), Brandon Aiyuk (COVID-19), George Kittle (foot) and Kendrick Bourne (COVID-19) all out, James broke out for nine catches, 184 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Packers.

But with Samuel, Aiyuk and Bourne likely to make their return this week, how much value will James retain? A reliable set of 2020 Fantasy football rankings can help you work the Fantasy football waiver wire in search of value. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, saying he'd finish as the No. 2 overall QB. The result: Murray completed 21 of 26 pass attempts for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 11 carries for 106 yards and an additional score. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Bills running back Zack Moss. The rookie out of Utah missed three games earlier this season because of a toe sprain, but since returning in Week 6 he's seen his snap count gradually increase in every game. He's now played in at least 50 percent of Buffalo's snaps the last two weeks and put up 129 scrimmage yards during that span with three touchdowns.

Moss has now out-snapped Devin Singletary the last two games after out-touching him 11-5 last Sunday in a 44-34 win over the Seahawks. Now, Moss will match up with a Cardinals defense that ranks 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed. That's why the model ranks him as a top-20 option at running back for Week 10, a rock-solid RB2.

A massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who's tied for fourth in the league with seven touchdown receptions, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. Evans and the entire Tampa Bay offense struggled mightily against the Saints, scoring just three points in a lopsided 38-3 loss.

Evans finished with four receptions for 64 yards in last Sunday's loss to New Orleans. He's failed to eclipse 70 receiving yards in five consecutive games and scored just two touchdowns during that stretch.

With the addition of Antonio Brown to Tampa Bay's crowded receiving corps, Evans remains touchdown-dependent given the fact that he's averaging just 4.25 targets per game in his last four outings. He's a player to consider putting on your bench in Week 10.

