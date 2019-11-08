Fantasy Football Rankings Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Jameis Winston, sit Todd Gurley

Week 10 brings plenty of tough questions for owners as they begin to set their lineups and seek out Fantasy football rankings. Should you go with a proven option like Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who's expected to return from an ankle injury, against a tough Saints defensive unit on Sunday, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside option like Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who has a mouthwatering matchup against the 1-7 Jets? Is a player like Bills running back Devin Singletary, who recorded 140 all-purpose yards and a touchdown last week, safe to rely on as part of your Week 10 Fantasy football strategy? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before locking in their Week 10 Fantasy football picks. A victory this week could be the determining factor between your team making the playoffs or going home empty-handed. With so much uncertainty and so much at stake, look at the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, saying he'd finish outside the top 20 wide receivers. The result: Smith-Schuster recorded just three catches for 16 yards. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now, the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Despite tossing 12 interceptions this season, Winston has been a Fantasy stud over his last six games. In fact, Winston is averaging 24.8 Fantasy points in CBS Sports leagues during that span. Plus, he's thrown for over 300 yards and multiple touchdowns in four of his last six outings. Now, Winston will look to exploit a Cardinals defense that is giving up a whopping 280.7 yards per game through the air, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. Last week against the 49ers, Arizona allowed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to go off for 317 yards and four touchdowns. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Winston as a top-10 play this week, even though he's being started in less than 55 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Rams running back Todd Gurley stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20. Gurley has been red-hot in recent weeks, scoring six total touchdowns in his last four games. Plus, he's been a lethal threat in the red-zone, securing 15 red-zone touches over his last two contests.

However, Gurley has been unable to find consistency in the Rams' offense this season. In fact, he has been held to fewer than 45 rushing yards in four of his last five games. Now, Gurley and the Rams face a Steelers defense that has given up just one rushing touchdown over the past five games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 10 and is squarely out of the RB1 conversation.

