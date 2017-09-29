Fantasy Football Rankings Week 4: Model that beat experts says bench Derek Carr

If you're setting your Week 4 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades, or hunting the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



When it comes to ranking players, their model outperformed human experts last season by 25 percent when there was a big difference in ranking -- four spots for a QB, seven for a RB, and nine for a WR.



Over the course of a season, that can be the difference between missing the playoffs and winning your entire league.

Now that NFL Week 4 is here, the model has evaluated every matchup and simulated each game 10,000 times.



One player it loves this week: Bills TE Charles Clay. He's owned in 56 percent of CBS Sports leagues -- so he might be available on your waiver wire -- and is coming off an impressive 6-39-1 performance against a stingy Broncos defense. This week, Clay and the Bills travel to Atlanta, which is hemorrhaging production to tight ends. Put Clay in your lineups with confidence this week.



A player to avoid this week: Raiders quarterback Derek Carr against the Denver Broncos. Currently the sixth-ranked fantasy QB, Carr should be firmly on your bench this weekend. He's projected for 12.7 points, a number that puts him just 30th among quarterbacks this week.



Carr was just 12-of-29 passing for 135 yards last time he played in Denver. Avoid him this week and don't get burned again.



