There are plenty of headlines affecting the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings. Seahawks running back Chris Carson has been limited in practice with a knee injury and briefly left last Sunday's game while successfully working through the concussion protocol. Can you trust Seattle's banged-up back with your Fantasy football picks? In Cleveland, running back Nick Chubb is on IR with a knee injury of his own. How high should fellow back Kareem Hunt be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings for Week 5?

Last week, the model was extremely high on Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Tonyan hauled in six passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 5

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Texans wide receiver Will Fuller. The five-year veteran is coming off a strong showing in Houston's 31-23 loss against the Vikings, hauling in six of seven targets for 108 yards and a touchdown. Fuller has now scored in his last two games, and he'll look to make it three in a row on Sunday against the Jaguars. Jacksonville's defense enters Sunday's AFC South matchup allowing an average of 399.5 yards per game this season.

The Jaguars gave up 300 yards passing to Cincinnati last week, which bodes well for Fuller, who has recorded over 100 yards receiving in two of his last three games. SportsLine's model is projecting him to finish as a top-20 wide receiver this week, a rock-solid WR2.

And a massive shocker: Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, who caught 10 passes for 110 yards last week against the Seahawks, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. Parker is coming off his best performance of the season, securing 10 of 12 targets for 110 yards in the Dolphins' 31-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

The veteran receiver now boasts an excellent 82.8 percent catch rate on his 29 targets through four games. However, Parker and the Dolphins face a stiff test on the road against the 49ers on Sunday.

San Francisco's defense is giving up just 184 yards per game through the air thus far this season, which ranks second in the league. In addition, the 49ers have yet to allow more than one touchdown pass in a single game through their first four contests this season. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Parker is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 5.

How to set your Week 5 Fantasy football rankings

