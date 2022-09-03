Imagine Derrick Henry and Joe Mixon on the same Fantasy team. Pretty sick.

Or Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson. Studly!

How about Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Stefon Diggs all on the same squad? Maybe a little scary but sure, that's the stuff that can win a league!

Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow?! Yeah, not only can that happen in a salary cap draft -- it did in ours.

That's the beauty of a salary cap draft -- you can get who you want without having to wait your turn or be shut out from your singular favorite player (maybe even two). You get a budget to spend, you beat other managers to players that are nominated and the top offer gets the player on his or her team.

It's actually way more fun than the usual snake draft people are used to. There are specific strategies that can help you outsmart the competition, too.

Please convince your league mates to consider a salary cap draft -- they bring good energy and typically no regrets ... well, maybe some.

After our first mock salary cap draft of the preseason netted some excellent results based on some smart strategies, our last mock salary cap draft was filled with friends. All 12 folks work here at CBS Sports. We know each other, we know our tendencies, we know our traits. It made for a stunning and totally unpredictable selection process.

Our bidders

Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Coordinating Producer Michael Kiser, Director of Video Optimization, CBS Sports Zach Brook, FFT Social Producer George Maselli, Fantasy Editor Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

Half of our managers fell into a specific strategy. Three of them -- Cummings, Gibbs and Eisenberg -- used the "Spread" approach. This usually means not spending more than 20 percent of your overall budget on a single player. Three more managers -- Maselli, Kiser and White -- opted for the "Studs and Duds" approach. This means spending at least 15 percent of your overall budget on three or more players. The other managers? Most spent 20 percent of the budget on two players each and stayed pretty even otherwise. That's the happy medium between the two strategies.

These are the results of our 12-team, half-PPR $100 budget draft. Every manager fielded a team that must start a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, a TE, 2 FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and a DST along with five reserve spots and five IR spots. Our decimal scoring includes six points for all touchdowns along with 0.1 point for every yard rushing and receiving, 0.04 points for every yard passing and minus-two points for every turnover.

Salary Cap Draft superlatives

Top 12 most expensive players

RB Jonathan Taylor, IND $31

RB Christian McCaffrey, CAR $30

RB Austin Ekeler, LAC $29

RB Derrick Henry, TEN $27

WR Cooper Kupp, LAR $27

RB Dalvin Cook, MIN $26

WR Justin Jefferson, MIN $26

RB Najee Harris, PIT $24

WR Ja'Marr Chase, CIN $24

RB Joe Mixon, CIN $22

RB Alvin Kamara, NO $22

WR Stefon Diggs, BUF $21

The All-Steal team

QB Joe Burrow, CIN $1

RB Joe Mixon, CIN $22

RB Breece Hall, NYJ $7

WR Gabe Davis, BUF $7

WR Michael Thomas, NO $7

WR Allen Robinson, LAR $5

TE T.J. Hockenson, DET $3

The All-Overpay team

QB Tom Brady, TB $7

RB Dameon Pierce, HOU $12

RB A.J. Dillon, GB $10

WR D.J. Moore, CAR $17

WR Christian Kirk, JAC $8

TE David Njoku, CLE $3

Position-by-position results

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, BUF $11 Justin Herbert, LAC $10 Patrick Mahomes, KC $9 Lamar Jackson, BAL $8 Jalen Hurts, PHI $7 Tom Brady, TB $7 Kyler Murray, ARI $5 Tua Tagovailoa, MIA $3 Russell Wilson, DEN $3 Derek Carr, LV $3 Dak Prescott, DAL $2 Trey Lance, SF $2

Running backs

Jonathan Taylor, IND $31 Christian McCaffrey, CAR $30 Austin Ekeler, LAC $29 Derrick Henry, TEN $27 Dalvin Cook, MIN $26 Najee Harris, PIT $24 Joe Mixon, CIN $22 Alvin Kamara, NO $22 D'Andre Swift, DET $20 Aaron Jones, GB $19 Saquon Barkley, NYG $18 Leonard Fournette, TB $18 James Conner, ARI $15 Nick Chubb, CLE $14 Javonte Williams, DEN $14 David Montgomery, CHI $13 Dameon Pierce, HOU $12 Travis Etienne, JAC $11 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL $10 A.J. Dillon, GB $10 J.K. Dobbins, BAL $8 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC $7 Breece Hall, NYJ $7 Elijah Mitchell, SF $7 Josh Jacobs, LV $7 Tony Pollard, DAL $7 Cam Akers, LAR $6 Miles Sanders, PHI $6 Kareem Hunt, CLE $6 Chase Edmonds, MIA $6 Rashaad Penny, SEA $6 Antonio Gibson, WAS $5 James Cook, BUF $5 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE $5 Damien Harris, NE $4 Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL $4 Brian Robinson, WAS $3 Rachaad White, TB $3 Darrell Henderson, LAR $3 Devin Singletary, BUF $3 James Robinson, JAC $3 Kenneth Walker, SEA $3 Michael Carter, NYJ $3 Zamir White, LV $2 Raheem Mostert, MIA $2 Kenneth Gainwell, PHI $2 Alexander Mattison, MIN $2 Tyler Allgeier, ATL $2 Melvin Gordon, DEN $2 Nyheim Hines, IND $2 Khalil Herbert, CHI $2 Isiah Pacheco, KC $2 Jerick McKinnon, KC $1 Sony Michel, LAC $1 Jordan Mason, SF $1 Kenyan Drake, BAL $1 Jamaal Williams, DET $1 Jeff Wilson, SF $1 J.D. McKissic, WAS $1 Hassan Haskins, TEN $1 Mark Ingram, NO $1

Wide receivers

Cooper Kupp, LAR $27 Justin Jefferson, MIN $26 Ja'Marr Chase, CIN $24 Stefon Diggs, BUF $21 Davante Adams, LV $20 Tyreek Hill, MIA $20 D.J. Moore, CAR $17 Michael Pittman, IND $16 Deebo Samuel, SF $16 CeeDee Lamb, DAL $16 A.J. Brown, PHI $14 Mike Evans, TB $13 Courtland Sutton, DEN $13 Mike Williams, LAC $13 Tee Higgins, CIN $11 Brandin Cooks, HOU $11 Keenan Allen, LAC $10 Diontae Johnson, PIT $10 Chris Godwin, TB $10 Terry McLaurin, WAS $10 Christian Kirk, JAC $8 Jaylen Waddle, MIA $7 Elijah Moore, NYJ $7 Gabe Davis, BUF $7 Michael Thomas, NO $7 DK Metcalf, SEA $7 Marquise Brown, ARI $7 Jerry Jeudy, DEN $7 Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET $6 Adam Thielen, MIN $6 Allen Robinson, LAR $5 Darnell Mooney, CHI $5 Brandon Aiyuk, SF $5 DeVonta Smith, PHI $5 Garrett Wilson, NYJ $5 Tyler Lockett, SEA $5 Michael Gallup, DAL $4 Robert Woods, TEN $4 Rashod Bateman, BAL $4 Allen Lazard, GB $4 Kadarius Toney, NYG $3 JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC $3 Amari Cooper, CLE $3 Drake London, ATL $3 Isaiah McKenzie, BUF $2 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC $2 Julio Jones, TB $2 DeAndre Hopkins, ARI $2 Chase Claypool, PIT $2 Treylon Burks, TEN $2 Nico Collins, HOU $2 George Pickens, PIT $2 Russell Gage, TB $2 Romeo Doubs, GB $2 Hunter Renfrow, LV $2 Christian Watson, GB $2 Jalen Tolbert, DAL $1 Skyy Moore, KC $1 K.J. Osborn, MIN $1 Jahan Dotson, WAS $1 Chris Olave, NO $1 Randall Cobb, GB $1 Rondale Moore, ARI $1 Marvin Jones, JAC $1 DeVante Parker, NE $1 Tyler Boyd, CIN $1 Alec Pierce, IND $1 D.J. Chark, DET $1 Curtis Samuel, WAS $1 Jameson Williams, DET $1 Jarvis Landry, NO $1 Mecole Hardman, KC $1

Tight ends

Travis Kelce, KC $20 Mark Andrews, BAL $18 Kyle Pitts, ATL $16 Darren Waller, LV $8 Dallas Goedert, PHI $5 Dalton Schultz, DAL $5 George Kittle, SF $5 David Njoku, CLE $3 T.J. Hockenson, DET $3 Zach Ertz, ARI $2 Cole Kmet, CHI $2 Tyler Higbee, LAR $1 Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN $1 Pat Freiermuth, PIT $1 Dawson Knox, BUF $1

Defense/special teams

Rams DST $2 Browns DST $1 Broncos DST $1 Bills DST $1 Buccaneers DST $1 49ers DST $1 Steelers DST $1 Eagles DST $1 Ravens DST $1 Saints DST $1 Dolphins DST $1 Colts DST $1

Team-by-team results

Chris Towers

Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB $1 Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR $30 Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG $18 Jordan Mason, RB, SF $1 Sony Michel, RB, LAC $1 Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF $21 Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT $10 Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA $7 Robert Woods, WR, TEN $4 George Pickens, WR, PIT $2 Jameson Williams, WR, DET $1 Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS $1 Alec Pierce, WR, IND $1 Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, DEN $1 Colts DST $1

Dave Richard

Dak Prescott, QB, DAL $2 Alvin Kamara, RB, NO $22 Nick Chubb, RB, CLE $14 J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL $8 Brian Robinson, Jr., WAS $3 Kenyan Drake, RB, BAL $1 Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC $1 Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA $20 Keenan Allen, WR, LAC $10 Allen Robinson, WR, LAR $5 DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI $5 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI $2 Isaiah McKenzie, WR, BUF $2 T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET $3 Eagles DST $1

George Maselli

Trey Lance, QB, SF $2 Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN $2 Derrick Henry, RB, TEN $27 Joe Mixon, RB, CIN $22 Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE $5 Kenneth Walker, III, SEA $3 Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL $2 Michael Pittman, WR, IND $16 Adam Thielen, WR, MIN $6 Drake London, WR, ATL $3 Russell Gage, WR, TB $2 Chris Olave, WR, NO $1 DeVante Parker, WR, NE $1 Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL $5 Dolphins DST $1

Heath Cummings

Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR $1 Justin Fields, QB, CHI $1 Aaron Jones, RB, GB $19 David Montgomery, RB, CHI $13 A.J. Dillon, RB, GB $10 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC $7 Cam Akers, RB, LAR $6 Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS $5 Damien Harris, RB, NE $4 Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU $11 Michael Thomas, WR, NO $7 Marquise Brown, WR, ARI $7 JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC $3 Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI $5 Broncos DST $1

Jack Capotorto

Tom Brady, QB, TB $7 Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF $7 Josh Jacobs, RB, LV $7 Miles Sanders, RB, PHI $6 Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA $2 Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC $2 Jeff Wilson, RB, SF $1 Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR $27 Deebo Samuel, WR, SF $16 Christian Kirk, WR, JAC $8 Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF $5 Christian Watson, WR, GB $2 Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS $1 Darren Waller, TE, LV $8 49ers DST $1

Jacob Gibbs

Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI $7 Kyler Murray, QB, ARI $5 Joe Burrow, QB, CIN $1 James Conner, RB, ARI $15 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL $10 James Cook, RB, BUF $5 A.J. Brown, WR, PHI $14 Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ $7 Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN $7 Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI $5 Treylon Burks, WR, TEN $2 Romeo Doubs, WR, GB $2 Jalen Tolbert, WR, DAL $1 Mark Andrews, TE, BAL $18 Steelers DST $1

Jamey Eisenberg

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL $8 Leonard Fournette, RB, TB $18 Javonte Williams, RB, DEN $14 Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU $12 Tony Pollard, RB, DAL $7 Darrell Henderson, Jr., RB, LAR $3 Zamir White, RB, LV $2 Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI $2 Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN $13 Mike Williams, WR, LAC $13 Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG $3 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC $2 Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN $1 Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR $1 Ravens DST $1

Meron Berkson

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC $9 Najee Harris, RB, PIT $24 Chase Edmonds, RB, MIA $6 Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL $4 J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS $1 Mark Ingram, RB, NO $1 Mike Evans, WR, TB $13 Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS $10 Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA $5 Amari Cooper, WR, CLE $3 Jarvis Landry, WR, NO $1 Mecole Hardman, WR, KC $1 Travis Kelce, TE, KC $20 Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT $1 Bills DST $1

Michael Kiser

Justin Herbert, QB, LAC $10 Jameis Winston, QB, NO $1 Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE $1 Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC $29 Breece Hall, RB, NYJ $7 Jamaal Williams, RB, DET $1 Davante Adams, WR, LV $20 CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL $16 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR. DET $6 Julio Jones, WR, TB $2 Skyy Moore, WR, KC $1 Randall Cobb, WR, GB $1 Rondale Moore, WR, ARI $1 David Njoku, TE, CLE $3 Saints DST $1

R.J. White

Derek Carr, QB, LV $3 D'Andre Swift, RB, DET $20 Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE $6 Devin Singletary, RB, BUF $3 Michael Carter, RB, NYJ $3 Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN $2 Nyheim Hines, RB, IND $2 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN $24 D.J. Moore, WR, CAR $17 DK Metcalf, WR, SEA $7 Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL $4 Allen Lazard, WR, GB $4 Zach Ertz, TE, ARI $2 Cole Kmet, TE, CHI $2 Browns DST $1

Thomas Shafer

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA $3 Russell Wilson, QB, DEN $3 Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN $26 Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA $6 Rachaad White, RB, TB $3 James Robinson, RB, JAC $3 Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN $2 Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN $26 Chris Godwin, WR, TB $10 Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ $5 Michael Gallup, WR, DAL $4 Chase Claypool, WR, PIT $2 K.J. Osborn, WR, MIN $1 George Kittle, TE, SF $5 Buccaneers DST $1

Zach Brook

Josh Allen, QB, BUF $11 Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAC $1 Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND $31 Travis Etienne, RB, JAC $11 Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI $2 Hassan Haskins, RB, TEN $1 Dawson Knox, TE, BUF $1 Tee Higgins, WR, CIN $11 Gabe Davis, WR, BUF $7 Nico Collins, WR, HOU $2 Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV $2 Marvin Jones, WR, JAC $1 D.J. Chark, WR, DET $1 Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL $16 Rams DST $2

If you made it this far, you deserve a laugh. Here are some Salary Cap Draft results from 2021. Sure makes Ezekiel Elliott look like a bargain this year.