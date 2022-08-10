david-montgomery-1400.jpg
USATSI

I don't mean to get all personal right from the jump, but I am so glad you're reading this. Seriously. Thank you.

And it's not because I need people to read my stuff. I mean, I do, but that's not why I'm thanking you. It's because your decision to click on a story about Salary Cap Draft results means you're either considering joining such a format or you're already in one and want an idea of what players went for in our draft.

Either way you're on your way to a totally fun experience that is so much better than basic snake drafts. You can get who you want in a Salary Cap Draft and aren't beholden to a rank-and-file order. You don't have to wait your turn like you're in Kindergarten. You can just get who you want.

You're part of the solution not part of the problem. Thank you. We need more Salary Cap Drafters. CBS Sports can host the format, too.

Our mock involved plen-tee of smart people from the Fantasy world, all of whom have concocted their own opinions and implemented a strategy for you to consider. You can read up on my strategies on tackling a Salary Cap Draft, but for this one I wanted to splurge on one running back and then spread out my money to get a strong starting lineup. Based on FantasyPros ADP, I landed eight players with a Snake Draft Average of Round 7 or sooner. That's good, but it's not as great as other managers did. I feel shame.

The alternative to the "Spread" method is the "Studs and Duds" approach, where a manager picks up two or three high-priced players and then fills in the rest of the roster with bargains. Chris Towers did this exactly and splurged on Christian McCaffrey ($32), Dalvin Cook ($26) and Alvin Kamara ($21). That's sick bro, but he had only 21% of his remaining budget for the rest of his players, including all of his receivers. Those three running backs are in FantasyPros' top-20 in ADP; he otherwise has one player in their top 100. He's got a lot of work to do to find good starters; some people find that a fun challenge, others hate doing extra work. Your feelings may vary.

Let's get into it. These are the results of our 12-team, full-PPR $100 budget draft. Every manager fielded a team that must start a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, a TE, 2 FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and a DST along with five reserve spots and two IR spots. Our scoring includes six points for all touchdowns along with one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-two points for every turnover.

Salary cap draft superlatives

Top 12 most expensive players

Christian McCaffrey, $32 Austin Ekeler, $26 
Jonathan Taylor, $31 Dalvin Cook, $26 
Najee Harris, $28 Davante Adams, $26 
Justin Jefferson, $28 Joe Mixon, $25 
Cooper Kupp, $28 Ja'Marr Chase, $25 
Derrick Henry, $27 Stefon Diggs, $24 

The all-steal team, according to me

Tom Brady, $1
Austin Ekeler, $26
David Montgomery, $10
Kyle Pitts, $10
Michael Thomas, $7
Diontae Johnson, $5
Hunter Renfrow, $2
Darren Waller, $3

The all-overpay team, according to me

Josh Allen, $11
Najee Harris, $28
Rhamondre Stevenson, $5
Davante Adams, $26
Keenan Allen, $16
Jerry Jeudy, $7
Cole Kmet, $3

End-of-draft bids you should ignore because people plunked their remaining budget on these guys

Christian Kirk, $6
Christian Watson, $4
DeVante Parker, $4
Chiefs DST, $4
Josh Palmer, $3

Our bidders

Chris Towers, Senior Fantasy WriterJacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
Dan Schneier, Senior Fantasy EditorJamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
Dave Richard, local idiotJoe Dolan, FantasyPoints.com
Drew Davenport, FootballGuys.comMarcas Grant, NFL Network
George Maselli, Fantasy EditorR.J. White, Managing Editor, Fantasy & SportsLine
Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy WriterTera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor

Position by Position Results

QUARTERBACKS

PLAYERSALARYTEAM
Josh Allen, BUF$11 Jacob Gibbs
Justin Herbert, LAC$8 Tera Roberts
Patrick Mahomes, KC$7 Marcas Grant
Lamar Jackson, BAL$5 Dave Richard
Russell Wilson, DEN$5 Drew Davenport
Kyler Murray, ARI$4 George Maselli
Jalen Hurts, PHI$4 Jamey Eisenberg
Trey Lance, SF$4 R.J. White
Dak Prescott, DAL$3 Joe Dolan
Aaron Rodgers, GB$2 R.J. White
Jameis Winston, NO$1 Chris Towers
Tua Tagovailoa, MIA$1 Dan Schneier
Derek Carr, LV$1 Chris Towers
Tom Brady, TB$1 George Maselli
Joe Burrow, CIN$1 Dan Schneier
Justin Fields, CHI$1 Heath Cummings
Matthew Stafford, LAR$1 Heath Cummings
Kirk Cousins, MIN$1 Jamey Eisenberg



RUNNING BACKS

PLAYERSALARYTEAM
Christian McCaffrey, CAR$32 Chris Towers
Jonathan Taylor, IND$31 R.J. White
Najee Harris, PIT$28 Dave Richard
Derrick Henry, TEN$27 Heath Cummings
Austin Ekeler, LAC$26 George Maselli
Dalvin Cook, MIN$26 Chris Towers
Joe Mixon, CIN$25 Marcas Grant
D'Andre Swift, DET$22 Tera Roberts
Leonard Fournette, TB$21 Jacob Gibbs
Alvin Kamara, NO$21 Chris Towers
Aaron Jones, GB$21 Heath Cummings
Saquon Barkley, NYG$20 Dan Schneier
Javonte Williams, DEN$16 R.J. White
Nick Chubb, CLE$15 Heath Cummings
Travis Etienne, JAC$13 Drew Davenport
James Conner, ARI$12 Jamey Eisenberg
Breece Hall, NYJ$12 Jamey Eisenberg
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL$12 Drew Davenport
David Montgomery, CHI$10 Marcas Grant
J.K. Dobbins, BAL$9 Jamey Eisenberg
Cam Akers, LAR$8 Joe Dolan
A.J. Dillon, GB$8 Dave Richard
Antonio Gibson, WAS$7 Dave Richard
Rashaad Penny, SEA$6 Joe Dolan
Elijah Mitchell, SF$6 R.J. White
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC$5 Dave Richard
Rhamondre Stevenson, NE$5 Joe Dolan
Josh Jacobs, LV$5 Jamey Eisenberg
Dameon Pierce, HOU$5 Marcas Grant
Devin Singletary, BUF$4 R.J. White
James Robinson, JAC$4 Dave Richard
Tony Pollard, DAL$4 George Maselli
Chase Edmonds, MIA$4 Drew Davenport
Kareem Hunt, CLE$4 Drew Davenport
Miles Sanders, PHI$4 Tera Roberts
Damien Harris, NE$4 George Maselli
Ronald Jones, KC$3 Dan Schneier
James Cook, BUF$3 Jacob Gibbs
Kenneth Walker III, SEA$3 Dan Schneier
Marlon Mack, HOU$2 Tera Roberts
Rachaad White, TB$2 Jacob Gibbs
Zamir White, LV$2 Tera Roberts
Alexander Mattison, MIN$2 Dave Richard
Melvin Gordon, DEN$2 Dave Richard
Darrell Henderson, LAR$2 Dan Schneier
D'Onta Foreman, CAR$1 Tera Roberts
Samaje Perine, CIN$1 Marcas Grant
Trey Sermon, SF$1 Chris Towers
Sony Michel, MIA$1 Jacob Gibbs
Tyrion Davis-Price, SF$1 Marcas Grant
Nyheim Hines, IND$1 Joe Dolan
Michael Carter, NYJ$1 George Maselli
J.D. McKissic, WAS$1 Marcas Grant
Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL$1 Jacob Gibbs
Khalil Herbert, CHI$1 Heath Cummings
Tyler Allgeier, ATL$1 George Maselli
Isaiah Spiller, LAC$1 Jacob Gibbs
Kenneth Gainwell, PHI$1 Joe Dolan
Raheem Mostert, MIA$1 R.J. White
Hassan Haskins, TEN$1 Jacob Gibbs
Eno Benjamin, ARI$1 Jamey Eisenberg
Isiah Pacheco, KC$1 Jamey Eisenberg



TIGHT ENDS

PLAYERSALARYTEAM
Travis Kelce, KC$19 George Maselli
Mark Andrews, BAL$16 Jacob Gibbs
Kyle Pitts, ATL$10 Heath Cummings
George Kittle, SF$6 Marcas Grant
Dalton Schultz, DAL$6 R.J. White
T.J. Hockenson, DET$4 Dave Richard
Dallas Goedert, PHI$3 Joe Dolan
Darren Waller, LV$3 Jamey Eisenberg
Cole Kmet, CHI$3 Tera Roberts
Pat Freiermuth, PIT$2 Joe Dolan
Noah Fant, SEA$1 Chris Towers
David Njoku, CLE$1 Drew Davenport
Mike Gesicki, MIA$1 Dan Schneier
Zach Ertz, ARI$1 Drew Davenport
Dawson Knox, BUF$1 Dan Schneier
Irv Smith, MIN$1 Heath Cummings
Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN$1 Marcas Grant



WIDE RECEIVERS

PLAYERSALARYTEAM
Justin Jefferson, MIN$28 Joe Dolan
Cooper Kupp, LAR$28 Dan Schneier
Davante Adams, LV$26 Tera Roberts
Ja'Marr Chase, CIN$25 Dan Schneier
Stefon Diggs, BUF$24 Jamey Eisenberg
CeeDee Lamb, DAL$19 Joe Dolan
Mike Evans, TB$17 Marcas Grant
Keenan Allen, LAC$16 Joe Dolan
A.J. Brown, PHI$16 Jacob Gibbs
Deebo Samuel, SF$16 Heath Cummings
D.J. Moore, CAR$15 Jacob Gibbs
Tyreek Hill, MIA$15 Drew Davenport
Michael Pittman, IND$14 Dave Richard
Chris Godwin, TB$14 George Maselli
Courtland Sutton, DEN$12 Marcas Grant
Tee Higgins, CIN$12 Drew Davenport
Mike Williams, LAC$11 Tera Roberts
DK Metcalf, SEA$10 Jamey Eisenberg
Brandin Cooks, HOU$10 R.J. White
Terry McLaurin, WAS$10 Drew Davenport
Marquise Brown, ARI$9 George Maselli
Jaylen Waddle, MIA$9 Tera Roberts
Allen Robinson, LAR$7 Jamey Eisenberg
Michael Thomas, NO$7 Dave Richard
Jerry Jeudy, DEN$7 Chris Towers
Gabriel Davis, BUF$7 Dan Schneier
Christian Kirk, JAC$6 Drew Davenport
Adam Thielen, MIN$6 Drew Davenport
Darnell Mooney, CHI$6 George Maselli
JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC$6 Tera Roberts
Elijah Moore, NYJ$6 Jacob Gibbs
Rashod Bateman, BAL$5 Jamey Eisenberg
Allen Lazard, GB$5 R.J. White
Diontae Johnson, PIT$5 Drew Davenport
Amari Cooper, CLE$5 R.J. White
Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET$5 Drew Davenport
Drake London, ATL$5 Marcas Grant
Christian Watson, GB$4 R.J. White
DeVante Parker, NE$4 George Maselli
DeAndre Hopkins, ARI$4 Dan Schneier
Brandon Aiyuk, SF$4 Dave Richard
Kadarius Toney, NYG$4 Marcas Grant
Treylon Burks, TEN$4 Dave Richard
Josh Palmer, LAC$3 Tera Roberts
Chase Claypool, PIT$3 George Maselli
Tyler Lockett, SEA$3 R.J. White
Skyy Moore, KC$3 Joe Dolan
Robert Woods, TEN$3 Chris Towers
Julio Jones, TB$3 George Maselli
Tyler Boyd, CIN$2 Joe Dolan
DeVonta Smith, PHI$2 Jamey Eisenberg
Russell Gage, TB$2 Dave Richard
Hunter Renfrow, LV$2 Joe Dolan
Michael Gallup, DAL$2 R.J. White
Chris Olave, NO$2 Chris Towers
Garrett Wilson, NYJ$2 Heath Cummings
K.J. Osborn, MIN$1 Dan Schneier
Jarvis Landry, NO$1 Tera Roberts
Rondale Moore, ARI$1 Marcas Grant
Kenny Golladay, NYG$1 Dan Schneier
Parris Campbell, IND$1 Jacob Gibbs
D.J. Chark, DET$1 Heath Cummings
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC$1 Tera Roberts
Jameson Williams, DET$1 Heath Cummings
Jalen Tolbert, DAL$1 Jacob Gibbs
Jahan Dotson, WAS$1 Chris Towers
Nico Collins, HOU$1 Heath Cummings
Alec Pierce, IND$1 Chris Towers
Romeo Doubs, GB$1 Chris Towers
George Pickens, PIT$1 Heath Cummings

Team by Team Results

Chris Towers
Derek Carr, QB, LV$1
Jameis Winston, QB, NO$1
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR$32
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN$26
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO$21
Trey Sermon, RB, SF$1
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN$7
Robert Woods, WR, TEN$3
Chris Olave, WR, NO$2
Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS$1
Alec Pierce, WR, IND$1
Romeo Doubs, WR, GB$1
Noah Fant, TE, SEA$1
Commanders, DST, WAS$1




Dan Schneier
Joe Burrow, QB, CIN$1
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA$1
Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG$20
Ronald Jones, RB, KC$3
Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA$3
Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR$2
Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR$28
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN$25
Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF$7
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI$4
K.J. Osborn, WR, MIN$1
Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG$1
Dawson Knox, TE, BUF$1
Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA$1
Packers, DST, GB$1




Dave Richard
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL$5
Najee Harris, RB, PIT$28
A.J. Dillon, RB, GB$8
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS$7
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC$5
James Robinson, RB, JAC$4
Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN$2
Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN$2
Michael Pittman, WR, IND$14
Michael Thomas, WR, NO$7
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF$4
Treylon Burks, WR, TEN$4
Russell Gage, WR, TB$2
T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET$4
Rams, DST, LAR$1




Drew Davenport
Russell Wilson, QB, DEN$5
Travis Etienne, RB, JAC$13
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL$12
Chase Edmonds, RB, MIA$4
Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE$4
Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA$15
Tee Higgins, WR, CIN$12
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS$10
Christian Kirk, WR, JAC$6
Adam Thielen, WR, MIN$6
Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT$5
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET$5
Zach Ertz, TE, ARI$1
David Njoku, TE, CLE$1
Ravens, DST, BAL$1




George Maselli
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI$4
Tom Brady, QB, TB$1
Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC$26
Tony Pollard, RB, DAL$4
Damien Harris, RB, NE$4
Michael Carter, RB, NYJ$1
Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL$1
Chris Godwin, WR, TB$14
Marquise Brown, WR, ARI$9
Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI$6
DeVante Parker, WR, NE$4
Chase Claypool, WR, PIT$3
Julio Jones, WR, TB$3
Travis Kelce, TE, KC$19
Broncos, DST, DEN$1




Heath Cummings
Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR$1
Justin Fields, QB, CHI$1
Derrick Henry, RB, TEN$27
Aaron Jones, RB, GB$21
Nick Chubb, RB, CLE$15
Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI$1
Deebo Samuel, WR, SF$16
Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ$2
D.J. Chark, WR, DET$1
Jameson Williams, WR, DET$1
Nico Collins, WR, HOU$1
George Pickens, WR, PIT$1
Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL$10
Irv Smith, TE, MIN$1
Browns, DST, CLE$1




Jacob Gibbs
Josh Allen, QB, BUF$11
Leonard Fournette, RB, TB$21
James Cook, RB, BUF$3
Rachaad White, RB, TB$2
Sony Michel, RB, MIA$1
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL$1
Isaiah Spiller, RB, LAC$1
Hassan Haskins, RB, TEN$1
A.J. Brown, WR, PHI$16
D.J. Moore, WR, CAR$15
Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ$6
Parris Campbell, WR, IND$1
Jalen Tolbert, WR, DAL$1
Mark Andrews, TE, BAL$16
Chiefs, DST, KC$4*




Jamey Eisenberg
Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI$4
Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN$1
James Conner, RB, ARI$12
Breece Hall, RB, NYJ$12
J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL$9
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV$5
Eno Benjamin, RB, ARI$1
Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC$1
Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF$24
DK Metcalf, WR, SEA$10
Allen Robinson, WR, LAR$7
Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL$5
DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI$2
Darren Waller, TE, LV$3
49ers, DST, SF$1




Joe Dolan
Dak Prescott, QB, DAL$3
Cam Akers, RB, LAR$8
Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA$6
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE$5
Nyheim Hines, RB, IND$1
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI$1
Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN$28
CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL$19
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC$16
Skyy Moore, WR, KC$3
Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN$2
Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV$2
Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI$3
Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT$2
Eagles, DST, PHI$1




Marcas Grant
Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC$7
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN$25
David Montgomery, RB, CHI$10
Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU$5
Samaje Perine, RB, CIN$1
Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, SF$1
J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS$1
Mike Evans, WR, TB$17
Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN$12
Drake London, WR, ATL$5
Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG$4
Rondale Moore, WR, ARI$1
George Kittle, TE, SF$6
Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, DEN$1
Saints, DST, NO$1




R.J. White
Trey Lance, QB, SF$4
Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB$2
Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND$31
Javonte Williams, RB, DEN$16
Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF$6
Devin Singletary, RB, BUF$4
Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA$1
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU$10
Allen Lazard, WR, GB$5
Amari Cooper, WR, CLE$5
Christian Watson, WR, GB$4*
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA$3
Michael Gallup, WR, DAL$2
Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL$6
Bills, DST, BUF$1




Tera Roberts
Justin Herbert, QB, LAC$8
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET$22
Miles Sanders, RB, PHI$4
Marlon Mack, RB, HOU$2
Zamir White, RB, LV$2
D'Onta Foreman, RB, CAR$1
Davante Adams, WR, LV$26
Mike Williams, WR, LAC$11
Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA$9
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC$6
Josh Palmer, WR, LAC$3
Jarvis Landry, WR, NO$1
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC$1
Cole Kmet, TE, CHI$3
Colts, DST, IND$1

If you made it this far, you deserve a laugh. Here are some Salary Cap Draft results from 2021. Sure makes Ezekiel Elliott look like a bargain this year ... and apparently, we can't quit Jerry Jeudy. 