I don't mean to get all personal right from the jump, but I am so glad you're reading this. Seriously. Thank you.

And it's not because I need people to read my stuff. I mean, I do, but that's not why I'm thanking you. It's because your decision to click on a story about Salary Cap Draft results means you're either considering joining such a format or you're already in one and want an idea of what players went for in our draft.

Either way you're on your way to a totally fun experience that is so much better than basic snake drafts. You can get who you want in a Salary Cap Draft and aren't beholden to a rank-and-file order. You don't have to wait your turn like you're in Kindergarten. You can just get who you want.

You're part of the solution not part of the problem. Thank you. We need more Salary Cap Drafters. CBS Sports can host the format, too.

Our mock involved plen-tee of smart people from the Fantasy world, all of whom have concocted their own opinions and implemented a strategy for you to consider. You can read up on my strategies on tackling a Salary Cap Draft, but for this one I wanted to splurge on one running back and then spread out my money to get a strong starting lineup. Based on FantasyPros ADP, I landed eight players with a Snake Draft Average of Round 7 or sooner. That's good, but it's not as great as other managers did. I feel shame.

The alternative to the "Spread" method is the "Studs and Duds" approach, where a manager picks up two or three high-priced players and then fills in the rest of the roster with bargains. Chris Towers did this exactly and splurged on Christian McCaffrey ($32), Dalvin Cook ($26) and Alvin Kamara ($21). That's sick bro, but he had only 21% of his remaining budget for the rest of his players, including all of his receivers. Those three running backs are in FantasyPros' top-20 in ADP; he otherwise has one player in their top 100. He's got a lot of work to do to find good starters; some people find that a fun challenge, others hate doing extra work. Your feelings may vary.

Let's get into it. These are the results of our 12-team, full-PPR $100 budget draft. Every manager fielded a team that must start a QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, a TE, 2 FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and a DST along with five reserve spots and two IR spots. Our scoring includes six points for all touchdowns along with one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-two points for every turnover.

Salary cap draft superlatives

Top 12 most expensive players

Christian McCaffrey, $32 Austin Ekeler, $26 Jonathan Taylor, $31 Dalvin Cook, $26 Najee Harris, $28 Davante Adams, $26 Justin Jefferson, $28 Joe Mixon, $25 Cooper Kupp, $28 Ja'Marr Chase, $25 Derrick Henry, $27 Stefon Diggs, $24

The all-steal team, according to me

Tom Brady, $1

Austin Ekeler, $26

David Montgomery, $10

Kyle Pitts, $10

Michael Thomas, $7

Diontae Johnson, $5

Hunter Renfrow, $2

Darren Waller, $3

The all-overpay team, according to me

Josh Allen, $11

Najee Harris, $28

Rhamondre Stevenson, $5

Davante Adams, $26

Keenan Allen, $16

Jerry Jeudy, $7

Cole Kmet, $3

End-of-draft bids you should ignore because people plunked their remaining budget on these guys

Christian Kirk, $6

Christian Watson, $4

DeVante Parker, $4

Chiefs DST, $4

Josh Palmer, $3

Our bidders

Chris Towers, Senior Fantasy Writer Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst Dan Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer Dave Richard, local idiot Joe Dolan, FantasyPoints.com Drew Davenport, FootballGuys.com Marcas Grant, NFL Network George Maselli, Fantasy Editor R.J. White, Managing Editor, Fantasy & SportsLine Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer Tera Roberts, FFT Podcast Contributor

Position by Position Results

QUARTERBACKS



PLAYER SALARY TEAM Josh Allen, BUF $11 Jacob Gibbs Justin Herbert, LAC $8 Tera Roberts Patrick Mahomes, KC $7 Marcas Grant Lamar Jackson, BAL $5 Dave Richard Russell Wilson, DEN $5 Drew Davenport Kyler Murray, ARI $4 George Maselli Jalen Hurts, PHI $4 Jamey Eisenberg Trey Lance, SF $4 R.J. White Dak Prescott, DAL $3 Joe Dolan Aaron Rodgers, GB $2 R.J. White Jameis Winston, NO $1 Chris Towers Tua Tagovailoa, MIA $1 Dan Schneier Derek Carr, LV $1 Chris Towers Tom Brady, TB $1 George Maselli Joe Burrow, CIN $1 Dan Schneier Justin Fields, CHI $1 Heath Cummings Matthew Stafford, LAR $1 Heath Cummings Kirk Cousins, MIN $1 Jamey Eisenberg





RUNNING BACKS



PLAYER SALARY TEAM Christian McCaffrey, CAR $32 Chris Towers Jonathan Taylor, IND $31 R.J. White Najee Harris, PIT $28 Dave Richard Derrick Henry, TEN $27 Heath Cummings Austin Ekeler, LAC $26 George Maselli Dalvin Cook, MIN $26 Chris Towers Joe Mixon, CIN $25 Marcas Grant D'Andre Swift, DET $22 Tera Roberts Leonard Fournette, TB $21 Jacob Gibbs Alvin Kamara, NO $21 Chris Towers Aaron Jones, GB $21 Heath Cummings Saquon Barkley, NYG $20 Dan Schneier Javonte Williams, DEN $16 R.J. White Nick Chubb, CLE $15 Heath Cummings Travis Etienne, JAC $13 Drew Davenport James Conner, ARI $12 Jamey Eisenberg Breece Hall, NYJ $12 Jamey Eisenberg Ezekiel Elliott, DAL $12 Drew Davenport David Montgomery, CHI $10 Marcas Grant J.K. Dobbins, BAL $9 Jamey Eisenberg Cam Akers, LAR $8 Joe Dolan A.J. Dillon, GB $8 Dave Richard Antonio Gibson, WAS $7 Dave Richard Rashaad Penny, SEA $6 Joe Dolan Elijah Mitchell, SF $6 R.J. White Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC $5 Dave Richard Rhamondre Stevenson, NE $5 Joe Dolan Josh Jacobs, LV $5 Jamey Eisenberg Dameon Pierce, HOU $5 Marcas Grant Devin Singletary, BUF $4 R.J. White James Robinson, JAC $4 Dave Richard Tony Pollard, DAL $4 George Maselli Chase Edmonds, MIA $4 Drew Davenport Kareem Hunt, CLE $4 Drew Davenport Miles Sanders, PHI $4 Tera Roberts Damien Harris, NE $4 George Maselli Ronald Jones, KC $3 Dan Schneier James Cook, BUF $3 Jacob Gibbs Kenneth Walker III, SEA $3 Dan Schneier Marlon Mack, HOU $2 Tera Roberts Rachaad White, TB $2 Jacob Gibbs Zamir White, LV $2 Tera Roberts Alexander Mattison, MIN $2 Dave Richard Melvin Gordon, DEN $2 Dave Richard Darrell Henderson, LAR $2 Dan Schneier D'Onta Foreman, CAR $1 Tera Roberts Samaje Perine, CIN $1 Marcas Grant Trey Sermon, SF $1 Chris Towers Sony Michel, MIA $1 Jacob Gibbs Tyrion Davis-Price, SF $1 Marcas Grant Nyheim Hines, IND $1 Joe Dolan Michael Carter, NYJ $1 George Maselli J.D. McKissic, WAS $1 Marcas Grant Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL $1 Jacob Gibbs Khalil Herbert, CHI $1 Heath Cummings Tyler Allgeier, ATL $1 George Maselli Isaiah Spiller, LAC $1 Jacob Gibbs Kenneth Gainwell, PHI $1 Joe Dolan Raheem Mostert, MIA $1 R.J. White Hassan Haskins, TEN $1 Jacob Gibbs Eno Benjamin, ARI $1 Jamey Eisenberg Isiah Pacheco, KC $1 Jamey Eisenberg





TIGHT ENDS



PLAYER SALARY TEAM Travis Kelce, KC $19 George Maselli Mark Andrews, BAL $16 Jacob Gibbs Kyle Pitts, ATL $10 Heath Cummings George Kittle, SF $6 Marcas Grant Dalton Schultz, DAL $6 R.J. White T.J. Hockenson, DET $4 Dave Richard Dallas Goedert, PHI $3 Joe Dolan Darren Waller, LV $3 Jamey Eisenberg Cole Kmet, CHI $3 Tera Roberts Pat Freiermuth, PIT $2 Joe Dolan Noah Fant, SEA $1 Chris Towers David Njoku, CLE $1 Drew Davenport Mike Gesicki, MIA $1 Dan Schneier Zach Ertz, ARI $1 Drew Davenport Dawson Knox, BUF $1 Dan Schneier Irv Smith, MIN $1 Heath Cummings Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN $1 Marcas Grant





WIDE RECEIVERS



PLAYER SALARY TEAM Justin Jefferson, MIN $28 Joe Dolan Cooper Kupp, LAR $28 Dan Schneier Davante Adams, LV $26 Tera Roberts Ja'Marr Chase, CIN $25 Dan Schneier Stefon Diggs, BUF $24 Jamey Eisenberg CeeDee Lamb, DAL $19 Joe Dolan Mike Evans, TB $17 Marcas Grant Keenan Allen, LAC $16 Joe Dolan A.J. Brown, PHI $16 Jacob Gibbs Deebo Samuel, SF $16 Heath Cummings D.J. Moore, CAR $15 Jacob Gibbs Tyreek Hill, MIA $15 Drew Davenport Michael Pittman, IND $14 Dave Richard Chris Godwin, TB $14 George Maselli Courtland Sutton, DEN $12 Marcas Grant Tee Higgins, CIN $12 Drew Davenport Mike Williams, LAC $11 Tera Roberts DK Metcalf, SEA $10 Jamey Eisenberg Brandin Cooks, HOU $10 R.J. White Terry McLaurin, WAS $10 Drew Davenport Marquise Brown, ARI $9 George Maselli Jaylen Waddle, MIA $9 Tera Roberts Allen Robinson, LAR $7 Jamey Eisenberg Michael Thomas, NO $7 Dave Richard Jerry Jeudy, DEN $7 Chris Towers Gabriel Davis, BUF $7 Dan Schneier Christian Kirk, JAC $6 Drew Davenport Adam Thielen, MIN $6 Drew Davenport Darnell Mooney, CHI $6 George Maselli JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC $6 Tera Roberts Elijah Moore, NYJ $6 Jacob Gibbs Rashod Bateman, BAL $5 Jamey Eisenberg Allen Lazard, GB $5 R.J. White Diontae Johnson, PIT $5 Drew Davenport Amari Cooper, CLE $5 R.J. White Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET $5 Drew Davenport Drake London, ATL $5 Marcas Grant Christian Watson, GB $4 R.J. White DeVante Parker, NE $4 George Maselli DeAndre Hopkins, ARI $4 Dan Schneier Brandon Aiyuk, SF $4 Dave Richard Kadarius Toney, NYG $4 Marcas Grant Treylon Burks, TEN $4 Dave Richard Josh Palmer, LAC $3 Tera Roberts Chase Claypool, PIT $3 George Maselli Tyler Lockett, SEA $3 R.J. White Skyy Moore, KC $3 Joe Dolan Robert Woods, TEN $3 Chris Towers Julio Jones, TB $3 George Maselli Tyler Boyd, CIN $2 Joe Dolan DeVonta Smith, PHI $2 Jamey Eisenberg Russell Gage, TB $2 Dave Richard Hunter Renfrow, LV $2 Joe Dolan Michael Gallup, DAL $2 R.J. White Chris Olave, NO $2 Chris Towers Garrett Wilson, NYJ $2 Heath Cummings K.J. Osborn, MIN $1 Dan Schneier Jarvis Landry, NO $1 Tera Roberts Rondale Moore, ARI $1 Marcas Grant Kenny Golladay, NYG $1 Dan Schneier Parris Campbell, IND $1 Jacob Gibbs D.J. Chark, DET $1 Heath Cummings Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC $1 Tera Roberts Jameson Williams, DET $1 Heath Cummings Jalen Tolbert, DAL $1 Jacob Gibbs Jahan Dotson, WAS $1 Chris Towers Nico Collins, HOU $1 Heath Cummings Alec Pierce, IND $1 Chris Towers Romeo Doubs, GB $1 Chris Towers George Pickens, PIT $1 Heath Cummings

Team by Team Results

Chris Towers

Derek Carr, QB, LV $1 Jameis Winston, QB, NO $1 Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR $32 Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN $26 Alvin Kamara, RB, NO $21 Trey Sermon, RB, SF $1 Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN $7 Robert Woods, WR, TEN $3 Chris Olave, WR, NO $2 Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS $1 Alec Pierce, WR, IND $1 Romeo Doubs, WR, GB $1 Noah Fant, TE, SEA $1 Commanders, DST, WAS $1







Dan Schneier

Joe Burrow, QB, CIN $1 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA $1 Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG $20 Ronald Jones, RB, KC $3 Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA $3 Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR $2 Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR $28 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN $25 Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF $7 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI $4 K.J. Osborn, WR, MIN $1 Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG $1 Dawson Knox, TE, BUF $1 Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA $1 Packers, DST, GB $1







Dave Richard

Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL $5 Najee Harris, RB, PIT $28 A.J. Dillon, RB, GB $8 Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS $7 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC $5 James Robinson, RB, JAC $4 Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN $2 Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN $2 Michael Pittman, WR, IND $14 Michael Thomas, WR, NO $7 Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF $4 Treylon Burks, WR, TEN $4 Russell Gage, WR, TB $2 T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET $4 Rams, DST, LAR $1







Drew Davenport

Russell Wilson, QB, DEN $5 Travis Etienne, RB, JAC $13 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL $12 Chase Edmonds, RB, MIA $4 Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE $4 Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA $15 Tee Higgins, WR, CIN $12 Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS $10 Christian Kirk, WR, JAC $6 Adam Thielen, WR, MIN $6 Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT $5 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET $5 Zach Ertz, TE, ARI $1 David Njoku, TE, CLE $1 Ravens, DST, BAL $1







George Maselli

Kyler Murray, QB, ARI $4 Tom Brady, QB, TB $1 Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC $26 Tony Pollard, RB, DAL $4 Damien Harris, RB, NE $4 Michael Carter, RB, NYJ $1 Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL $1 Chris Godwin, WR, TB $14 Marquise Brown, WR, ARI $9 Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI $6 DeVante Parker, WR, NE $4 Chase Claypool, WR, PIT $3 Julio Jones, WR, TB $3 Travis Kelce, TE, KC $19 Broncos, DST, DEN $1







Heath Cummings

Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR $1 Justin Fields, QB, CHI $1 Derrick Henry, RB, TEN $27 Aaron Jones, RB, GB $21 Nick Chubb, RB, CLE $15 Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI $1 Deebo Samuel, WR, SF $16 Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ $2 D.J. Chark, WR, DET $1 Jameson Williams, WR, DET $1 Nico Collins, WR, HOU $1 George Pickens, WR, PIT $1 Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL $10 Irv Smith, TE, MIN $1 Browns, DST, CLE $1







Jacob Gibbs

Josh Allen, QB, BUF $11 Leonard Fournette, RB, TB $21 James Cook, RB, BUF $3 Rachaad White, RB, TB $2 Sony Michel, RB, MIA $1 Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL $1 Isaiah Spiller, RB, LAC $1 Hassan Haskins, RB, TEN $1 A.J. Brown, WR, PHI $16 D.J. Moore, WR, CAR $15 Elijah Moore, WR, NYJ $6 Parris Campbell, WR, IND $1 Jalen Tolbert, WR, DAL $1 Mark Andrews, TE, BAL $16 Chiefs, DST, KC $4*







Jamey Eisenberg

Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI $4 Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN $1 James Conner, RB, ARI $12 Breece Hall, RB, NYJ $12 J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL $9 Josh Jacobs, RB, LV $5 Eno Benjamin, RB, ARI $1 Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC $1 Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF $24 DK Metcalf, WR, SEA $10 Allen Robinson, WR, LAR $7 Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL $5 DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI $2 Darren Waller, TE, LV $3 49ers, DST, SF $1







Joe Dolan

Dak Prescott, QB, DAL $3 Cam Akers, RB, LAR $8 Rashaad Penny, RB, SEA $6 Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE $5 Nyheim Hines, RB, IND $1 Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI $1 Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN $28 CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL $19 Keenan Allen, WR, LAC $16 Skyy Moore, WR, KC $3 Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN $2 Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV $2 Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI $3 Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT $2 Eagles, DST, PHI $1







Marcas Grant

Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC $7 Joe Mixon, RB, CIN $25 David Montgomery, RB, CHI $10 Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU $5 Samaje Perine, RB, CIN $1 Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, SF $1 J.D. McKissic, RB, WAS $1 Mike Evans, WR, TB $17 Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN $12 Drake London, WR, ATL $5 Kadarius Toney, WR, NYG $4 Rondale Moore, WR, ARI $1 George Kittle, TE, SF $6 Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, DEN $1 Saints, DST, NO $1







R.J. White

Trey Lance, QB, SF $4 Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB $2 Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND $31 Javonte Williams, RB, DEN $16 Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF $6 Devin Singletary, RB, BUF $4 Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA $1 Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU $10 Allen Lazard, WR, GB $5 Amari Cooper, WR, CLE $5 Christian Watson, WR, GB $4* Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA $3 Michael Gallup, WR, DAL $2 Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL $6 Bills, DST, BUF $1







Tera Roberts

Justin Herbert, QB, LAC $8 D'Andre Swift, RB, DET $22 Miles Sanders, RB, PHI $4 Marlon Mack, RB, HOU $2 Zamir White, RB, LV $2 D'Onta Foreman, RB, CAR $1 Davante Adams, WR, LV $26 Mike Williams, WR, LAC $11 Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA $9 JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC $6 Josh Palmer, WR, LAC $3 Jarvis Landry, WR, NO $1 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC $1 Cole Kmet, TE, CHI $3 Colts, DST, IND $1

If you made it this far, you deserve a laugh. Here are some Salary Cap Draft results from 2021. Sure makes Ezekiel Elliott look like a bargain this year ... and apparently, we can't quit Jerry Jeudy.