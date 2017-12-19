Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Championship Edition Waiver Wire

Should you add Nick Foles and start him over Drew Brees, Dak Prescott and even Tom Brady!? Is there a Lions running back who could win you a Fantasy week? At wide receiver, should you prioritize Mike Wallace or Martavis Bryant? And how about Cameron Brate or Eric Ebron at tight end?

We've got answers to all of these questions and plenty more on today's episode, and we'll even throw in some DST advice as well!

Also on today's show:

Options in shallower leagues like Blake Bortles and Case Keenum



Running back is tough this week but we'll give you some names to know including an intriguing PPR option



Approve the Move with listener add/drops



Some Week 16 IDP help



Recapping the Sunday night and Monday night games



If you want great Fantasy advice every day during the season and twice a week during the offseason, subscribe to our Podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.