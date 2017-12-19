Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Championship Edition Waiver Wire

Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position on today’s episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.

Should you add Nick Foles and start him over Drew Brees, Dak Prescott and even Tom Brady!? Is there a Lions running back who could win you a Fantasy week? At wide receiver, should you prioritize Mike Wallace or Martavis Bryant? And how about Cameron Brate or Eric Ebron at tight end?

We've got answers to all of these questions and plenty more on today's episode, and we'll even throw in some DST advice as well!

Also on today's show:

  • Options in shallower leagues like Blake Bortles and Case Keenum
  • Running back is tough this week but we'll give you some names to know including an intriguing PPR option
  • Approve the Move with listener add/drops
  • Some Week 16 IDP help
  • Recapping the Sunday night and Monday night games

If you want great Fantasy advice every day during the season and twice a week during the offseason, subscribe to our Podcast for free on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneInGoogle Play or anywhere else you listen.  

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories