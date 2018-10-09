Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Is this the new Saints offense?

Alvin Kamara gained 39 yards on nine touches while Mark Ingram carried 16 times and scored two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Drew Brees was phenomenal on Monday night as he became the NFL's all-time leading passer, but he threw just 29 passes. It sure looked a lot like 2017 for Brees, but with better results.

So, what happens now in the Saints offense? Are we concerned about Alvin Kamara? Is now the time to sell Drew Brees (or perhaps after his bye week)? We've got a Saints outlook and of course a lot of Waiver Wire talk on today's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.

