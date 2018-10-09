Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Is this the new Saints offense?

Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin Kamara?

Alvin Kamara gained 39 yards on nine touches while Mark Ingram carried 16 times and scored two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Drew Brees was phenomenal on Monday night as he became the NFL's all-time leading passer, but he threw just 29 passes. It sure looked a lot like 2017 for Brees, but with better results.

So, what happens now in the Saints offense? Are we concerned about Alvin Kamara? Is now the time to sell Drew Brees (or perhaps after his bye week)? We've got a Saints outlook and of course a lot of Waiver Wire talk on today's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.

Also on today's show:

  • Which Eagles running back do we prefer?
  • Making the case for a number of exciting waiver wire wide receivers
  • Alfred Morris needs to be added
  • Is Cameron Brate a must-add tight end?
  • Recapping the Sunday night and Monday night games
Our Latest Stories