Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Rise of the rookie running backs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast crew tells you what to expect from the rookies.
How about those rookie running backs? Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffrey and Joe Mixon have given Fantasy owners reasons for optimism, while an injured Leonard Fournette still seems like a borderline second round pick. Are Fantasy owners getting carried away, or are these four rookies headed for big seasons? Remember, Todd Gurley, Ezekiel Elliott and Jordan Howard made massive impacts in their rookie seasons.
Plenty more on today's show, and if you want to hear the entire episode and every episode make sure you subscribe for free. You can do that on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn or anywhere you get Podcasts. For the entire collection of CBSSports.com Podcasts, click here
Also on today's show:
- Are any Seattle running backs worth taking?
- Why Jamey is moving Marcus Mariota up in his rankings
- LeSean McCoy or A.J. Green in standard scoring leagues?
- Updating handcuffs
- All of the relevant stories from preseason Week 2
