Fantasy Football trade values chart, Week 9 from advanced computer model: Golden Tate, Demaryrius Thomas falling after trades

NFL trades involving big-name player like Golden Tate, Demaryius Thomas and Ty Montgomery shook up depth charts around the league this week. And with the Fantasy Football trade deadline just around the corner in many leagues, now is the time to make a big move to upgrade your own roster.

This Fantasy Football trade chart is based off SportsLine's powerful projection model that has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times. Once the data is in, SportsLine uses a proprietary calculation to account for the relative depth of each position. The end result is the exact trade value for every Fantasy player and a huge edge in your league.

Entering Week 9, we can tell you that Golden Tate was one of the biggest movers, falling from inside the top 50 to out of the top 100 in both PPR and non-PPR leagues after being traded from the Lions to the Eagles.

Tate was the leading receiver in Detroit this year, but now will have to split targets with Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz in Philadelphia. He also moves to a team on a bye this week, meaning Fantasy players will have to wait until Week 10 to see any kind of returns from him. He's worth less than receivers like Chris Godwin, Devin Funchess and Sterling Shepard now, so be sure to get the right return in any kind of trade involving him.

We can also tell you the trade chart is also fading Demaryrius Thomas after he was traded from Denver to Houston. He falls from inside the top 50 to outside the top 80 in PPR and non-PPR leagues.

Thomas will have a learning curve in Houston's offense with a completely different type of quarterback in Deshaun Watson. And although he'll help fill in for the injured Will Fuller in Houston, he'll also have to compete with all-world receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the emerging Keke Coutee for numbers.

The trade chart has also updated the value of players like Hopkins, Montgomery, Marvin Jones, Courtland Sutton and Emmanuel Sanders, who were all affected by the flurry of trades, and has launched one player into the top 25 who will see a boost in playing time after this week's moves. Getting the right deal for players like these could be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

