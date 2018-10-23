Fantasy Football: Updated Week 8 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running backs



Non PPR Todd Gurley, LAR 54 57 Melvin Gordon, LAC 48 51 Saquon Barkley, NYG 44 47 Kareem Hunt, KC 42 44 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 42 43 Alvin Kamara, NO 41 46 Joe Mixon, CIN 35 38 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 27 31 David Johnson, ARI 26 28 James Conner, PIT 24 26 Mark Ingram, NO 20 22 Kerryon Johnson, DET 19 21 Nick Chubb, CLE 19 20 James White, NE 17 20 Tarik Cohen, CHI 16 19 Sony Michel, NE 16 17 Le'Veon Bell, PIT 14 17 Tevin Coleman, ATL 14 16 Marlon Mack, IND 14 16 Dalvin Cook, MIN 14 16 Adrian Peterson, WAS 14 15 Chris Carson, SEA 12 13 Jordan Howard, CHI 11 13 LeSean McCoy, BUF 10 12 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 10 12 Aaron Jones, GB 10 12 Matt Breida, SF 10 12 Lamar Miller, HOU 10 11 Leonard Fournette, JAC 10 11 Austin Ekeler, LAC 9 11 Royce Freeman, DEN 9 10 Kenyan Drake, MIA 9 10 Jalen Richard, OAK 7 10 Chris Thompson, WAS 7 10 Corey Clement, PHI 7 9 Dion Lewis, TEN 7 9 Ito Smith, ATL 7 8 Alex Collins, BAL 7 8 Carlos Hyde, JAC 7 8 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 7 8 Isaiah Crowell, NYJ 7 8 Duke Johnson, CLE 5 8 Wendell Smallwood, PHI 5 6 Peyton Barber, TB 5 6

Wide receivers



Non PPR Adam Thielen, MIN 36 40 Antonio Brown, PIT 35 39 A.J. Green, CIN 33 37 Davante Adams, GB 33 37 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 32 36 Michael Thomas, NO 32 36 Odell Beckham, NYG 30 34 Julio Jones, ATL 27 31 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 25 29 Tyreek Hill, KC 25 28 Mike Evans, TB 24 28 Stefon Diggs, MIN 23 27 T.Y. Hilton, IND 22 25 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 20 23 Brandin Cooks, LAR 20 23 Cooper Kupp, LAR 19 22 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 19 22 Josh Gordon, NE 17 20 Kenny Golladay, DET 16 19 Robert Woods, LAR 16 19 Jarvis Landry, CLE 14 18 Tyler Boyd, CIN 14 17 Golden Tate, DET 14 17 Keenan Allen, LAC 14 17 Julian Edelman, NE 11 15 John Brown, BAL 9 11 Devin Funchess, CAR 9 11 Amari Cooper, DAL 9 11 Will Fuller, HOU 9 11 Chris Godwin, TB 9 11 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 8 11 Tyler Lockett, SEA 8 10 Doug Baldwin, SEA 8 10 Sterling Shepard, NYG 9 12 Calvin Ridley, ATL 6 8 Allen Robinson, CHI 7 9 Geronimo Allison, GB 7 9 Sammy Watkins, KC 7 9 Marquise Goodwin, SF 7 9 DeSean Jackson, TB 7 9 Taylor Gabriel, CHI 6 9 Michael Crabtree, BAL 5 7

Tight ends



Non PPR Zach Ertz, PHI 23 27 Travis Kelce, KC 23 26 Rob Gronkowski, NE 19 22 David Njoku, CLE 12 15 George Kittle, SF 12 15 Eric Ebron, IND 11 14 Trey Burton, CHI 10 12 Jimmy Graham, GB 10 12 Austin Hooper, ATL 7 9 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 7 9 Jared Cook, OAK 7 9 O.J. Howard, TB 7 9 Evan Engram, NYG 6 8 Jordan Reed, WAS 5 6

Quarterbacks