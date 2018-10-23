Fantasy Football: Updated Week 8 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking to make a powerhouse roster for a playoff run? Our Trade Values Chart will help you make a great deal.

The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. 

Running backs


NonPPR
Todd Gurley, LAR5457
Melvin Gordon, LAC4851
Saquon Barkley, NYG4447
Kareem Hunt, KC4244
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL4243
Alvin Kamara, NO4146
Joe Mixon, CIN3538
Christian McCaffrey, CAR2731
David Johnson, ARI2628
James Conner, PIT2426
Mark Ingram, NO2022
Kerryon Johnson, DET1921
Nick Chubb, CLE1920
James White, NE1720
Tarik Cohen, CHI1619
Sony Michel, NE1617
Le'Veon Bell, PIT1417
Tevin Coleman, ATL1416
Marlon Mack, IND1416
Dalvin Cook, MIN1416
Adrian Peterson, WAS1415
Chris Carson, SEA1213
Jordan Howard, CHI1113
LeSean McCoy, BUF1012
Phillip Lindsay, DEN1012
Aaron Jones, GB1012
Matt Breida, SF1012
Lamar Miller, HOU1011
Leonard Fournette, JAC1011
Austin Ekeler, LAC911
Royce Freeman, DEN910
Kenyan Drake, MIA910
Jalen Richard, OAK710
Chris Thompson, WAS710
Corey Clement, PHI79
Dion Lewis, TEN79
Ito Smith, ATL78
Alex Collins, BAL78
Carlos Hyde, JAC78
T.J. Yeldon, JAC78
Isaiah Crowell, NYJ78
Duke Johnson, CLE58
Wendell Smallwood, PHI56
Peyton Barber, TB56

Wide receivers


NonPPR
Adam Thielen, MIN3640
Antonio Brown, PIT3539
A.J. Green, CIN3337
Davante Adams, GB3337
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU3236
Michael Thomas, NO3236
Odell Beckham, NYG3034
Julio Jones, ATL2731
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT2529
Tyreek Hill, KC2528
Mike Evans, TB2428
Stefon Diggs, MIN2327
T.Y. Hilton, IND2225
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN2023
Brandin Cooks, LAR2023
Cooper Kupp, LAR1922
Alshon Jeffery, PHI1922
Josh Gordon, NE1720
Kenny Golladay, DET1619
Robert Woods, LAR1619
Jarvis Landry, CLE1418
Tyler Boyd, CIN1417
Golden Tate, DET1417
Keenan Allen, LAC1417
Julian Edelman, NE1115
John Brown, BAL911
Devin Funchess, CAR911
Amari Cooper, DAL911
Will Fuller, HOU911
Chris Godwin, TB911
Demaryius Thomas, DEN811
Tyler Lockett, SEA810
Doug Baldwin, SEA810
Sterling Shepard, NYG912
Calvin Ridley, ATL68
Allen Robinson, CHI79
Geronimo Allison, GB79
Sammy Watkins, KC79
Marquise Goodwin, SF79
DeSean Jackson, TB79
Taylor Gabriel, CHI69
Michael Crabtree, BAL57

Tight ends


NonPPR
Zach Ertz, PHI2327
Travis Kelce, KC2326
Rob Gronkowski, NE1922
David Njoku, CLE1215
George Kittle, SF1215
Eric Ebron, IND1114
Trey Burton, CHI1012
Jimmy Graham, GB1012
Austin Hooper, ATL79
Kyle Rudolph, MIN79
Jared Cook, OAK79
O.J. Howard, TB79
Evan Engram, NYG68
Jordan Reed, WAS56

Quarterbacks


1QB2QB
Patrick Mahomes, KC1938
Tom Brady, NE1836
Matt Ryan, ATL1734
Aaron Rodgers, GB1734
Andrew Luck, IND1734
Drew Brees, NO1734
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT1632
Philip Rivers, LAC1530
Carson Wentz, PHI1530
Cam Newton, CAR1428
Jared Goff, LAR1428
Jameis Winston, TB1326
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI1224
Kirk Cousins, MIN1224
Deshaun Watson, HOU1020
Andy Dalton, CIN918
Russell Wilson, SEA918
