Fantasy Football: Updated Week 8 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking to make a powerhouse roster for a playoff run? Our Trade Values Chart will help you make a great deal.
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
|Non
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|54
|57
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|48
|51
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|44
|47
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|42
|44
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|42
|43
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|41
|46
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|35
|38
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|27
|31
|David Johnson, ARI
|26
|28
|James Conner, PIT
|24
|26
|Mark Ingram, NO
|20
|22
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|19
|21
|Nick Chubb, CLE
|19
|20
|James White, NE
|17
|20
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|16
|19
|Sony Michel, NE
|16
|17
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|14
|17
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|14
|16
|Marlon Mack, IND
|14
|16
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|14
|16
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|14
|15
|Chris Carson, SEA
|12
|13
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|11
|13
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|10
|12
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|10
|12
|Aaron Jones, GB
|10
|12
|Matt Breida, SF
|10
|12
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|10
|11
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|10
|11
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|9
|11
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|9
|10
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|9
|10
|Jalen Richard, OAK
|7
|10
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|7
|10
|Corey Clement, PHI
|7
|9
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|7
|9
|Ito Smith, ATL
|7
|8
|Alex Collins, BAL
|7
|8
|Carlos Hyde, JAC
|7
|8
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|7
|8
|Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
|7
|8
|Duke Johnson, CLE
|5
|8
|Wendell Smallwood, PHI
|5
|6
|Peyton Barber, TB
|5
|6
Wide receivers
|Non
|PPR
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|36
|40
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|35
|39
|A.J. Green, CIN
|33
|37
|Davante Adams, GB
|33
|37
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|32
|36
|Michael Thomas, NO
|32
|36
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|30
|34
|Julio Jones, ATL
|27
|31
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|25
|29
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|25
|28
|Mike Evans, TB
|24
|28
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|23
|27
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|22
|25
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|20
|23
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|20
|23
|Cooper Kupp, LAR
|19
|22
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|19
|22
|Josh Gordon, NE
|17
|20
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|16
|19
|Robert Woods, LAR
|16
|19
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|14
|18
|Tyler Boyd, CIN
|14
|17
|Golden Tate, DET
|14
|17
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|14
|17
|Julian Edelman, NE
|11
|15
|John Brown, BAL
|9
|11
|Devin Funchess, CAR
|9
|11
|Amari Cooper, DAL
|9
|11
|Will Fuller, HOU
|9
|11
|Chris Godwin, TB
|9
|11
|Demaryius Thomas, DEN
|8
|11
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|8
|10
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|8
|10
|Sterling Shepard, NYG
|9
|12
|Calvin Ridley, ATL
|6
|8
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|7
|9
|Geronimo Allison, GB
|7
|9
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|7
|9
|Marquise Goodwin, SF
|7
|9
|DeSean Jackson, TB
|7
|9
|Taylor Gabriel, CHI
|6
|9
|Michael Crabtree, BAL
|5
|7
Tight ends
|Non
|PPR
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|23
|27
|Travis Kelce, KC
|23
|26
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|19
|22
|David Njoku, CLE
|12
|15
|George Kittle, SF
|12
|15
|Eric Ebron, IND
|11
|14
|Trey Burton, CHI
|10
|12
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|10
|12
|Austin Hooper, ATL
|7
|9
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|7
|9
|Jared Cook, OAK
|7
|9
|O.J. Howard, TB
|7
|9
|Evan Engram, NYG
|6
|8
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|5
|6
Quarterbacks
|1QB
|2QB
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|19
|38
|Tom Brady, NE
|18
|36
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|17
|34
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|17
|34
|Andrew Luck, IND
|17
|34
|Drew Brees, NO
|17
|34
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|16
|32
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|15
|30
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|15
|30
|Cam Newton, CAR
|14
|28
|Jared Goff, LAR
|14
|28
|Jameis Winston, TB
|13
|26
|Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
|12
|24
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|12
|24
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|10
|20
|Andy Dalton, CIN
|9
|18
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|9
|18
-
