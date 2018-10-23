Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire: Raheem Mostert, Jalen Richard the top targets

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."



In the past week, Carlos Hyde was traded to Jacksonville, Amari Cooper was traded to Dallas, and we had several injuries of note, including Marshawn Lynch (groin) and Ted Ginn (knee) lost for the season.

There will likely be plenty of moves made on the waiver wire heading into Week 8, especially with four teams on a bye (Atlanta, Tennessee, Dallas and the Chargers). But unfortunately, there aren't many star players to add this week.

Now, you should still target several players off the waiver wire ― Raheem Mostert, Jalen Richard, Tre'Quan Smith, Geronimo Allison, C.J. Uzomah and Vance McDonald are the top options ― but there doesn't appear anyone you have to break the bank for with your FAAB budget. Still, be aggressive if there's someone who can help you, even if it's down the road.

For example, I'm not sure many Fantasy owners are starting Smith in Week 8 at Minnesota. But with Ginn out, he could have some huge games over the remainder of the season, and I want him on my Fantasy roster if I have an open spot.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Quarterbacks

Add 'Em 65% Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB Mayfield had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 7 at Tampa Bay with 215 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 43 rushing yards. He scored 24 Fantasy points, and he has the chance for another quality outing in Week 8 at Pittsburgh. The Steelers, prior to the bye in Week 7, had allowed at least 21 Fantasy points to every opposing quarterback besides Matt Ryan in Week 5. Mayfield isn't likely going to have a huge game against Pittsburgh, but he remains a good streaming option in this matchup. And he still has upcoming matchups against Kansas City in Week 9 and Atlanta in Week 10 if you want to plan ahead. Mayfield is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB budget. 54% Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens QB Flacco hasn't historically played well on the road, but he does have at least 21 Fantasy points in two of four games away from Baltimore this year. He's at Carolina in Week 8, and the Panthers have allowed five quarterbacks in a row to score at least 18 Fantasy points, with three scoring at least 22 points. Flacco can be a useful starting option in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 36% Case Keenum Denver Broncos QB The last time Keenum faced the Chiefs in Week 4, he struggled with just seven Fantasy points, and Kansas City's defense is getting better after holding Andy Dalton to just 11 points in Week 7. Still, for the season, the Chiefs allow an average of 24.3 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Keenum is worth using as a starting option in two-quarterback or super-flex leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 39% Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB Carr is expected to play coming off the bye in Week 7, and hopefully his arm is fine. He also has a new receiving corps and running back situation behind him with Cooper traded to Dallas and Lynch (groin) out. He should be fine with Jordy Nelson, Jared Cook and Martavis Bryant, and Jalen Richard and Doug Martin will help as well. And it's a good matchup in Week 8 against the Colts. Indianapolis has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, with the lone exception being Derek Anderson in Week 7. Carr only has one game with more than 17 Fantasy points this year, but he can still be useful in two-quarterback or super-flex leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 26% C.J. Beathard San Francisco 49ers QB Beathard just faced Arizona in Week 5, and he scored 23 Fantasy points behind 349 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, as well as a rushing touchdown and two fumbles. It wasn't pretty, but the final production is all that matters for his Fantasy value. And in a desperation situation, you can consider Beathard a streaming option in the rematch with the Cardinals. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 8% Brock Osweiler Miami Dolphins QB Osweiler has played well the past two games in place of Tannehill with a combined 52 Fantasy points against Chicago and Detroit, and now he faces an interesting matchup against one of his former teams at Houston. The Texans have only allowed three quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points this season with Tom Brady, Andrew Luck and Eli Manning, and they should be fired up to face Osweiler given his struggles in Houston. Also, the Dolphins are expected to be without Albert Wilson (hip) and Kenny Stills (groin). But, if you need a Hail Mary play, maybe what we've seen from Osweiler the past two weeks isn't a fluke, and he could be a starter in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Running backs

Add 'Em 17% Raheem Mostert San Francisco 49ers RB Mostert could find himself starting in Week 8 at Arizona if Breida is out, and he has run well in a complementary role the past two weeks. He had 12 carries for 87 yards at Green Bay in Week 6, after seven carries for 59 yards, as well as four catches for 19 yards, in Week 7 against the Rams. If Breida is out, look for Mostert to share touches with Alfred Morris (32 percent owned), but Mostert would be worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues against the Cardinals. He's worth 15-20 percent of your FAAB budget. 29% Jalen Richard Oakland Raiders RB The Raiders have a new running back tandem with Lynch now on injured reserve, and it will be Richard and Martin splitting touches. I like Richard better given his role in the passing game, especially with Cooper gone. Martin should get more touches as Lynch's direct backup, and Lynch was averaging 15 carries and 2.5 catches per game. But I expect Richard to also get an uptick in workload, and he was already a decent option in PPR with at least 11 Fantasy points in 4-of-7 games. Both are worth adding in all leagues, with Richard worth up to 15 percent of your FAAB in PPR. In non-PPR, both are worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. 17% Chris Ivory Buffalo Bills RB We'll see if McCoy is out for Week 8 against the Patriots, but a potential absence would be good for Ivory and Murphy. Ivory has the two best performances for a Buffalo running back this year with 15 PPR points in Week 3 at Minnesota, as well as 13 PPR points in Week 7 at Indianapolis. McCoy didn't play against the Vikings, and he was hurt early in the game against the Colts. Murphy helped Ivory against the Colts with four carries for 53 yards, as well as five catches for 17 yards, but he's just a flier at 1 percent of your FAAB in deeper leagues. Ivory would be worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB if McCoy is out against New England. 0% Kenjon Barner New England Patriots RB The Patriots could give Barner a big workload if Michel is forced to miss an extended period of time, and he's likely out for Week 8 at Buffalo. James White would be the primary running back for New England, but he's not going to dominate carries. Against Chicago in Week 7 after Michel got hurt, Barner came on with 10 carries for 36 yards. He doesn't have a high ceiling unless Michel is out for several weeks, but he does have a favorable matchup upcoming against the Bills. He could be a potential flex option in that game, and he's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. Also, don't be surprised if New England brings back free agent Mike Gillislee (2 percent), and if that happens, Gillislee is worth 1 percent of your FAAB in deeper leagues. 29% Ronald Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Barber suffered an undisclosed injury in Week 7 against Cleveland, and we'll see if he's going to miss any time. If that happens, look for Jones to get an increased workload, and he would be a potential flex option in Week 8 at Cincinnati. Jones just scored his first NFL touchdown against the Browns, and Tampa Bay ― as well as Fantasy owners ― would love to see him get going. He's worth adding with 5-10 percent of your FAAB with the chance that Barber can be out in Week 8. 2% Kapri Bibbs Washington Redskins RB Bibbs played well in place of the injured Thompson in Week 7 against Dallas. He had two carries for 11 yards, as well as four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He'll continue to be involved in the passing game until Thompson returns, although we expect that to be soon. Still, keep Bibbs on your radar in PPR leagues while Thompson is banged up. Bibbs is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 0% Trenton Cannon New York Jets RB We'll see how long Powell is out, but Cannon came on in relief for him in Week 7 against Minnesota with two carries for 4 yards, as well as four catches for 69 yards on five targets. He would work in tandem with Isaiah Crowell, but it's clear Cannon can be successful in the passing game. If Powell doesn't play in Week 8 at Chicago then Cannon is worth 1 percent of your FAAB. 13% Devontae Booker Denver Broncos RB Booker gets a slight boost in value with Royce Freeman likely out in Week 8 at Kansas City. Phillip Lindsay has the chance to be a star with Freeman hurt, but Booker will get an increased workload. He's already scored at least nine PPR points in two of his past five games, and he could be a flex option in deeper leagues if Freeman misses any time. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Wide receivers

Add 'Em 35% Tre'Quan Smith New Orleans Saints WR In the first game since Ted Ginn (knee) was placed on injured reserve, Smith was the direct replacement in Week 7 at Baltimore, ahead of Cameron Meredith (15 percent owned). Smith played 52 of 71 snaps, compared to just 18 for Meredith. Maybe that changes on a weekly basis, but Smith could end up as a difference maker in a lot of leagues if this continues. He's an explosive receiver ― he had three catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns on three targets against Washington in Week 5 ― and there will be plenty of big plays ahead. He'll be inconsistent, and he only had three catches for 44 yards on six targets against the Ravens. But he's worth stashing if you have an open roster spot. Spend up to 15 percent of your FAAB budget on Smith. 61% Geronimo Allison Green Bay Packers WR We hope Allison is healthy after being out since Week 4 with a concussion and then a hamstring injury. And then we'll see what happens with his role in relation to Cobb, as well as Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11 percent), who is also worth a look in deeper leagues. Prior to getting hurt, Allison was looking like a third-year breakout player. He scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row, including a touchdown or at least 80 receiving yards in three of those outings. If things return to what they were prior to Allison and Cobb getting hurt, then Allison should continue as the No. 2 receiver in Green Bay behind Davante Adams. Allison is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB. 8% Danny Amendola Miami Dolphins WR The Dolphins receiving corps is a mess right now with Wilson and Stills hurt heading into a Thursday night game at Houston, and Wilson looks like he will be out for an extended period of time. Amendola is also banged up, but he's expected to play. And he's been great in two games with Osweiler. Against Chicago and Detroit, Amendola has 14 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in each game over that span, and he should continue to be heavily involved because of the injuries. DeVante Parker (15 percent owned) and Jakeem Grant (2 percent) are also worth a look in deeper leagues, but Amendola should be added in most formats. He's worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB. 39% Christian Kirk Arizona Cardinals WR Kirk didn't have a great game in Week 7 against Denver with three catches for 57 yards on six targets, but prior to that he scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his previous four outings. There's a change in Arizona now with Byron Leftwich replacing Mike McCoy as the offensive coordinator, and hopefully that improves everyone for the Cardinals. Kirk will continue to operate as the No. 2 receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald, and he's still worth adding based on his upside. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB. 7% Martavis Bryant Oakland Raiders WR If you want to take a flier on Bryant now that Cooper is gone, then he's worth a look in deeper leagues. He's expected to see a bigger role opposite Jordy Nelson, and he does have at least eight PPR points in two of his past three games. He has yet to score this season, but he should see an uptick in targets for the rest of the year. Bryant is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 20% Donte Moncrief Jacksonville Jaguars WR In deeper leagues, you might want to consider Moncrief as someone to add given his recent production for the Jaguars. Granted, Jacksonville's offense isn't one to gravitate toward, but Moncrief does have at least 13 PPR points in three of the past four games. In two of those outings, he has at least 10 targets. Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole will continue to have their moments, but Moncrief is the one worth buying into now with up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 19% Kelvin Benjamin Buffalo Bills WR In even deeper leagues, you might consider adding Benjamin for as long as Derek Anderson is the starter for the Bills. Benjamin just had a season-best four catches for 71 yards on five targets at Indianapolis in Week 7, and his track record with Anderson going back to Carolina is worth checking out. For example, in two starts together in 2014, Benjamin scored at least 18 PPR points. In 2016, in two starts together, Benjamin scored at least 12 PPR points. So hopefully Anderson continues to elevate Benjamin like we saw in Week 7, and he's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

Tight ends

Add 'Em 59% C.J. Uzomah Cincinnati Bengals TE Uzomah didn't have a great game in Week 7 at Kansas City, but he did find the end zone. He finished with two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown on two targets, and he gets an amazing matchup in Week 8 against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and a tight end has scored or gained at least 90 receiving yards against them in five games in a row. Uzomah is worth up to 15 percent of your FAAB budget. 58% Vance McDonald Pittsburgh Steelers TE McDonald had a solid game prior to Pittsburgh's bye in Week 7 with seven catches for 68 yards on eight targets at Cincinnati in Week 6. He's now scored at least nine PPR points in three of his past four games, including two outings with at least 13 points. He only has one game with more than five targets, but he should be useful as a low-end starting option moving forward, including Week 8 against the Browns. In Week 1, with McDonald out due to injury, Jesse James had nine PPR points at Cleveland. McDonald is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB. 30% Benjamin Watson New Orleans Saints TE Watson had a breakout game at Baltimore in Week 7 with six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on six targets, his first touchdown with the Saints this year. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come, and he does have at least 12 PPR points in two of his past four games. He has a favorable matchup in Week 8 against Minnesota since the Vikings have allowed at least 11 PPR points to a tight end in three games in a row, including two touchdowns over that span. Watson is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 4% Chris Herndon New York Jets TE In deeper leagues, Herndon is worth adding based on his production over the past two games against Indianapolis and Minnesota. In those games, he has six catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, with at least 13 PPR points in each outing. The Jets are in need of reliable weapons in the passing game, and Herndon seems to be becoming a go-to option for quarterback Sam Darnold. Herndon is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB. 1% Ed Dickson, Seahawks Dickson returned to practice Monday after opening the season on the PUP list with a quad injury, and he could be active for the Seahawks soon. They need a presence at tight end, and Dickson can end up as a streaming option in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.

DST streamers

Patriots (54 percent) at BUF



Redskins (16 percent) at NYG



Cardinals (50 percent) vs. SF



Steelers (44 percent) vs. CLE



K streamers

So who should you sit and start in Week 8? And what shocking QB could win you Week 8? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 5 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.