The Fantasy football playoffs are here in many league and we've reached the stage of the season where any holes in your Fantasy football lineups have to be plugged at all costs. And with limited options at this time of year as you work the Fantasy football waiver wire, that means you have to be willing to throw just about all of your free-agency budget at a player if you think he can have a positive impact. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered an ankle injury against the Buccaneers last week and that's going to leave thousands of owners scrambling for wide receiver depth.

So which wide receivers should you be targeting on the Week 15 Fantasy football waiver wire? And if you have roster spots available, should you be considering handcuffing players with their primary backups (if available) to protect against any other Fantasy football injuries? Before determining who to target on the Week 15 Fantasy football waiver wire, be sure to see what SportsLine Fantasy football analyst Jacob Gibbs has to say.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 15

One player Gibbs is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 15 waiver wire: Texans wide receiver Chris Moore. The seventh-year veteran spent five seasons in Baltimore and is now turning in a career year in his second season in Houston. His 37 catches for 438 yards are both career highs and he's coming off a massive performance in Week 14 against the Cowboys.

Moore had 10 catches for 124 yards while Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) were both held out of action. Collins and Cooks are both looking questionable once again but Moore certainly looked like he was capable of having a sizable role even if they are able to return. He is available in 95% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues entering Week 15.

Gibbs is also strongly recommending Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones as a Week 15 waiver wire pickup. The former second-round pick out of East Carolina was targeted 102 times in his second season and finished the year with 56 catches for 652 yards and seven scores, prompting many to believe he was on track to become a regular Fantasy contributor. However, his numbers dropped off and he was inevitably traded to the Raiders before landing in Jacksonville this offseason.

Now he's looking more comfortable than ever, as he's already set new career highs with 68 catches for 655 yards. Jones has been targeted at least 10 times in three of his last four games and he's hauled in at least eight receptions in each of those contests. However, he's only owned in 61% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

