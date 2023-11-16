The quarterback position has been pretty frustrating for a lot of Fantasy players, but our cup runneth over in Week 11. With the Dolphins, Rams, Eagles, and Chiefs back from bye, Kyler Murray looking very good in his return from injury last week, plus the apparent ascension of the likes of Sam Howell and Joshua Dobbs in recent weeks -- suddenly, there are more than 12 options I feel really good about this week. That includes Justin Fields, who is set to make his return from a four-game absence due to a dislocated thumb. The Lions aren't the easiest matchup in the world, but they really struggled to corral Fields last year, as he rushed for 279 yards and two touchdowns in two games.

The only concern might be the number of potential blowouts the top QBs are facing: Tua Tagovailoa against the Raiders, Dak Prescott against the Panthers, C.J. Stroud against the Cardinals, Sam Howell against the Giants, and Jared Goff against the Bears all might be over by the third quarter, so those guys might need to do the heavy lifting early on.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 11:

Week 11 QB Rankings