kyler-murray-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

The quarterback position has been pretty frustrating for a lot of Fantasy players, but our cup runneth over in Week 11. With the Dolphins, Rams, Eagles, and Chiefs back from bye, Kyler Murray looking very good in his return from injury last week, plus the apparent ascension of the likes of Sam Howell and Joshua Dobbs in recent weeks -- suddenly, there are more than 12 options I feel really good about this week. That includes Justin Fields, who is set to make his return from a four-game absence due to a dislocated thumb. The Lions aren't the easiest matchup in the world, but they really struggled to corral Fields last year, as he rushed for 279 yards and two touchdowns in two games. 

The only concern might be the number of potential blowouts the top QBs are facing: Tua Tagovailoa against the Raiders, Dak Prescott against the Panthers, C.J. Stroud against the Cardinals, Sam Howell against the Giants, and Jared Goff against the Bears all might be over by the third quarter, so those guys might need to do the heavy lifting early on.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 11:

Week 11 QB Rankings

  1. Patrick Mahomes vs. PHI
  2. Jalen Hurts @KC
  3. Josh Allen vs. NYJ
  4. Lamar Jackson vs. CIN
  5. Tua Tagovailoa vs. LV
  6. Dak Prescott @CAR
  7. Jared Goff vs. CHI
  8. Sam Howell vs. NYG
  9. C.J. Stroud vs. ARI
  10. Justin Fields @DET
  11. Justin Herbert @GB
  12. Joshua Dobbs @DEN
  13. Joe Burrow @BAL
  14. Kyler Murray @HOU
  15. Brock Purdy vs. TB
  16. Trevor Lawrence vs. TEN
  17. Russell Wilson vs. MIN
  18. Matthew Stafford vs. SEA
  19. Geno Smith @LAR
  20. Jordan Love vs. LAC
  21. Will Levis @JAX
  22. Kenny Pickett @CLE
  23. Baker Mayfield @SF
  24. Zach Wilson @BUF
  25. Bryce Young vs. DAL
  26. Aidan O'Connell @MIA
  27. Dorian Thompson-Robinson vs. PIT
  28. Tommy DeVito @WAS