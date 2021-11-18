Week 11 could see the return of several starters from injuries, which could create a lot of additional questions at a position that generally doesn't need more of them. The biggest name coming back is Saquon Barkley, and I think his return should be pretty straightforward -- he'll play 70% of the snaps if not more and should have both a goal-line and passing-game role, and he's back in my top-10 even in a tough matchup against the Buccaneers. That might seem aggressive, but I'm a believer in Barkley's skill set, and the Bucs defense has shown signs of fracturing against running backs of late and could be without star defensive tackle Vita Vea.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire could also return from his knee injury, and he presents a tougher question. The Chiefs haven't committed to him as an every-down back in quite the same way as Barkley, and Darrel Williams has played fine in his absence, especially as a pass catcher. Edwards-Helaire is a much better runner than Williams and should have a healthy role waiting for him, but the Chiefs have shown they are willing to take CEH off the field in passing downs and near the goal line for Williams. If that remains the case, Edwards-Helaire's upside is going to be capped. He's RB20 for me in his expected return against Dallas, but I'm not particularly confident in it, especially after Andy Reid mentioned in recent days that Edwards-Helaire is not guaranteed to return this week. Make alternate plans, just in case.
It's also possible we'll see Miles Sanders return from IR this week, and his return could come in a dramatically different offense than the one he left. Through Week 7, when Sanders suffered the injury, he was the only Eagles running back with more than 10 carries in a game, something that happened just three times in the first seven games. In three games since, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, and Jordan Howard have had double-digit carries in a game a combined seven times in three games. If Sanders returns to be the lead back of a suddenly run-first offense, he could be a second-half breakout. It would be quite a turnaround.
For what it's worth, I would start Barkley over any of the running backs playing Thursday night, because his return looks all but assured. You can't quite say the same for Edwards-Helaire or Sanders, so if I had to make the choice right now, I would go with Rhamondre Stevenson or Damien Harris ahead of them.
Get your first look at the running back rankings for Week 11 from yours truly. To see the rankings of Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, make sure you head here. We'll be updating this throughout the week with new notes and rankings as we get news and the rankings get tweaked, so make sure you bookmark the page.
Week 11 RB Rankings
- Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS
- Najee Harris @LAC -- The Chargers have really struggled against the run, and Harris has at least 22 carries in five straight games. The math is pretty straightforward.
- D'Andre Swift @CLE -- It was really, really good to see the Lions lean so heavily on Swift even in a game where they didn't need to chase points. Obviously, Jamaal Williams' eventual return from injury could change that outlook -- Williams has been, if not the lead rusher, a co-lead with Swift, when healthy. Even in a bad matchup, Swift's role is just so valuable.
- Jonathan Taylor @BUF -- It's a bad matchup, but what are you gonna do, sit Jonathan Taylor? Of course not!
- Austin Ekeler vs. PIT
- Dalvin Cook vs. GB -- Cook has been tackled at the 1-yard line without scoring a touchdown afterwards five times this season, per Rich Rhibar. That is just wild -- and it's a reason to expect better things from him moving forward.
- Ezekiel Elliott @KC
- AJ Dillon @MIN -- With Aaron Jones likely sidelined by his knee injury, Dillon is positioned for at least 15 carries and probably three or more targets. Plus, he'll have a monopoly on goal-line work. This is a valuable role for a running back, and Dillon is the lead one. We shouldn't get any start/sit questions about Dillon this week because you're starting him.
- Leonard Fournette vs. NYG
- Joe Mixon @LV
- Saquon Barkley @TB
- Nick Chubb vs. DET -- This is, of course, assuming Chubb clears the COVID-19 protocols in time for the game. It's a dream matchup, and if Chubb isn't active, D'Ernest Johnson will simply slot right into this same spot in the rankings.
- James Conner @SEA -- No Kyler Murray, and Conner still managed to find the end zone. However, Week 10 showed us that he's probably not a true must-start RB if Colt McCoy is the starter.
- David Montgomery vs. BAL -- This may be too low for Montgomery, who came back earlier than expected from his knee injury and played 85% of the snaps in Week 9. If he's going to dominate the work like that, Montgomery is going to be a top-12 RB down the stretch, at least.
- James Robinson vs. SF -- Robinson is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of Wednesday's practice. Make sure you have an alternative ready to go just in case that injury keeps him out.
- Mark Ingram @PHI -- 14 carries and seven targets for Ingram with Alvin Kamara out last week. With that kind of role, he's going to be a must-start player until Kamara returns, which could be this week, so stay tuned!
- Michael Carter vs. MIA -- Here's the way I'm viewing Carter: He's a starter as long as Mike White is the starter and peppering him with targets -- six more in Week 10! When Zach Wilson returns, I'm hoping the Jets will continue to make Carter a focal point in the passing game, because there probably isn't enough value in this offense for him to be a starting Fantasy option without it.
- Antonio Gibson @CAR -- Was Gibson's increased role coming out of the bye a result of him being healthier after having the week off? Possibly, but I still think the fundamental issue here remains for Gibson: If the Football Team is in a position it must chase points, he's probably going to have limited involvement.
- Josh Jacobs vs. CIN
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. DAL
- Elijah Mitchell @JAX -- Mitchell is dealing with a broken finger, but it seems like he's got a decent chance of playing through it. He would probably have very little role in the passing game, but I would still be starting him if he's active. If not, I would probably rank Jeff Wilson right around here instead.
- Myles Gaskin @NYJ -- Gaskin has averaged 15.3 carries and four targets per game over his past four games and has turned that into a whopping 11.9 PPR points per game. The role is right, the matchup is right, and I suppose you just have to keep starting him.
- Alex Collins vs. ARI -- We'll see if Chris Carson is cleared to return from his neck injury, but I don't think he would rank much higher than this if he's active.
- Zack Moss vs. IND -- The Bills split carries three ways in Week 10's blowout win over the Jets, but Moss still played 48% of the snaps. That's a good sign.
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. NE -- Patterson is a game-time decision for Thursday's game, and I wouldn't be surprised if he played a limited role even if he is able to play -- this was thought to be a multi-week injury, potentially. It would be tough to sit him if he's active, but he's not a must-start with the injury.
- Damien Harris @ATL -- I would expect we'll see Rhamondre Stevenson play a decent role even if Harris is active for Thursday's game. If Harris is out, Stevenson would probably rank 16th for me.
- Boston Scott vs. NO
- Rhamondre Stevenson @ATL
- D'Onta Foreman vs. HOU -- Foreman is a decent plug-and-play option, but you're probably not going to get much from him if he doesn't find the end zone. Luckily, he's playing the Texans, though I would assume Adrian Peterson will get first dibs on any goal-line work. This is pretty much the point in the rankings where you're choosing from either touchdown-or-bust guys or pass-catching backs with iffy roles, though Foreman could jump as high as 23rd if Jeremy McNichols (concussion) can't get clearance to play Sunday.
- Jeff Wilson @JAX -- If Mitchell is out, Wilson should see a pretty big role, but even if he plays, Wilson should be a pretty useful Fantasy option in a game the 49ers will likely run plenty in.
- Devonta Freeman @CHI -- Freeman has been the Ravens' lead back over the past four games and he has 233 yards from scrimmage. He's about as touchdown-or-bust as you get, especially with Latavius Murray potentially back from his ankle injury this week.
- Darrel Williams vs. DAL
- Ty Johnson vs. MIA
- Kenyan Drake vs. CIN
- Tony Pollard @KC
- Devin Singletary vs. IND
- D'Ernest Johnson vs. DET
- Adrian Peterson vs. HOU
- Mike Davis vs. NE -- With Cordarrelle Patterson dealing with an ankle injury, Davis could be the lead back in Week 10. But it's a tough matchup, and I would imagine we'll see plenty of Wayne Gallman alongside him as well, so it's hard to get too excited.
- Jordan Howard vs. NO -- Howard had his best game of the season and his worst Fantasy performance in Week 10 because he didn't find the end zone.
- Nyheim Hines @BUF
- Wayne Gallman vs. NE
- Jeremy McNichols vs. HOU
- J.D. McKissic @CAR
- Jamaal Williams @CLE
- Alexander Mattison vs. GB
- David Johnson @TEN
- Patrick Taylor @MIN
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. NO
