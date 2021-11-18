Week 11 could see the return of several starters from injuries, which could create a lot of additional questions at a position that generally doesn't need more of them. The biggest name coming back is Saquon Barkley, and I think his return should be pretty straightforward -- he'll play 70% of the snaps if not more and should have both a goal-line and passing-game role, and he's back in my top-10 even in a tough matchup against the Buccaneers. That might seem aggressive, but I'm a believer in Barkley's skill set, and the Bucs defense has shown signs of fracturing against running backs of late and could be without star defensive tackle Vita Vea.



Clyde Edwards-Helaire could also return from his knee injury, and he presents a tougher question. The Chiefs haven't committed to him as an every-down back in quite the same way as Barkley, and Darrel Williams has played fine in his absence, especially as a pass catcher. Edwards-Helaire is a much better runner than Williams and should have a healthy role waiting for him, but the Chiefs have shown they are willing to take CEH off the field in passing downs and near the goal line for Williams. If that remains the case, Edwards-Helaire's upside is going to be capped. He's RB20 for me in his expected return against Dallas, but I'm not particularly confident in it, especially after Andy Reid mentioned in recent days that Edwards-Helaire is not guaranteed to return this week. Make alternate plans, just in case.



It's also possible we'll see Miles Sanders return from IR this week, and his return could come in a dramatically different offense than the one he left. Through Week 7, when Sanders suffered the injury, he was the only Eagles running back with more than 10 carries in a game, something that happened just three times in the first seven games. In three games since, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, and Jordan Howard have had double-digit carries in a game a combined seven times in three games. If Sanders returns to be the lead back of a suddenly run-first offense, he could be a second-half breakout. It would be quite a turnaround.

For what it's worth, I would start Barkley over any of the running backs playing Thursday night, because his return looks all but assured. You can't quite say the same for Edwards-Helaire or Sanders, so if I had to make the choice right now, I would go with Rhamondre Stevenson or Damien Harris ahead of them.

Get your first look at the running back rankings for Week 11 from yours truly. To see the rankings of Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, make sure you head here. We'll be updating this throughout the week with new notes and rankings as we get news and the rankings get tweaked, so make sure you bookmark the page.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 11 RB Rankings

2021 NFL jerseys now available

The new NFL season is here! Win or lose, you can shop jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more to support your favorite team. Shop here and show your colors.



We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.