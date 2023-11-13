cooper-kupp-usatsi-rams.jpg
The bye weeks are causing some problems at some positions for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football season, but it's not such an issue at wide receiver. Michael Pittman and Chris Olave are the only sure things you won't have available this week, with other fringe-y guys like Drake London and Josh Downs also out this week. Injuries are playing a role in limiting the WR pool, too, with Tee Higgins the biggest name unlikely to play this week. The Bengals play Thursday, which just doesn't give Higgins much time to get back from the hamstring injury he suffered last week. 

Otherwise, we're in pretty good shape, with Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, and A.J. Brown back from their byes. Here are my full rankings for Week 11 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:   

Week 11 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Tyreek Hill vs. LV
  2. Ja'Marr Chase @BAL
  3. Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
  4. CeeDee Lamb @CAR
  5. Keenan Allen @GB
  6. AJ Brown @KC
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
  8. Garrett Wilson @BUF
  9. Davante Adams @MIA
  10. Jaylen Waddle vs. LV
  11. Mike Evans @SF
  12. Cooper Kupp vs. SEA
  13. Puka Nacua vs. SEA
  14. Terry McLaurin vs. NYG
  15. Devonta Smith @KC
  16. Christian Kirk vs. TEN
  17. Adam Thielen vs. DAL
  18. Amari Cooper vs. PIT
  19. Deebo Samuel vs. TB
  20. Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB
  21. Tank Dell vs. ARI
  22. DeAndre Hopkins @JAX
  23. Chris Godwin @SF
  24. Jordan Addison @DEN
  25. DJ Moore @DET
  26. Tyler Lockett @LAR
  27. Diontae Johnson @CLE
  28. Marquise Brown @HOU
  29. Courtland Sutton vs. MIN
  30. Jakobi Meyers @MIA
  31. Jerry Jeudy vs. MIN
  32. Gabe Davis vs. NYJ
  33. DK Metcalf @LAR
  34. Calvin Ridley vs. TEN
  35. Zay Flowers vs. CIN
  36. George Pickens @CLE
  37. Rashee Rice vs. PHI
  38. Tyler Boyd @BAL
  39. Elijah Moore vs. PIT
  40. Noah Brown vs. ARI
  41. Jahan Dotson vs. NYG
  42. Brandin Cooks @CAR
  43. Jayden Reed vs. LAC
  44. Romeo Doubs vs. LAC
  45. Trenton Irwin @BAL
  46. Jaxon Smith-Njigba @LAR
  47. Curtis Samuel vs. NYG
  48. Robert Woods vs. ARI
  49. Wan'Dale Robinson @WAS
  50. Josh Reynolds vs. CHI
  51. Michael Wilson @HOU
  52. Khalil Shakir vs. NYJ
  53. Christian Watson vs. LAC
  54. Brandon Powell @DEN
  55. Darnell Mooney @DET
  56. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine @JAX
  57. Darius Slayton @WAS
  58. Jonathan Mingo vs. DAL
  59. Quentin Johnston @GB
  60. Tutu Atwell vs. SEA