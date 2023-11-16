cooper-kupp-usatsi-rams.jpg
The bye weeks are causing some problems at some positions for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football season, but it's not such an issue at wide receiver. Michael Pittman and Chris Olave are the only sure things you won't have available this week, with other fringe-y guys like Drake London and Josh Downs also out this week. Injuries are playing a role in limiting the WR pool, too, with Tee Higgins the biggest name unlikely to play this week. The Bengals play Thursday, which just doesn't give Higgins much time to get back from the hamstring injury he suffered last week. 

Otherwise, we're in pretty good shape, with Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, and A.J. Brown back from their byes. One player we still don't know about yet is Justin Jefferson, who continues to be limited at practice and hasn't been cleared to return. I'd be surprised if he played without getting a full practice in, so if you're waiting on him, Friday's practice will be key. I would start Ja'Marr Chase ahead of him Thursday night, but as long as I've got alternatives ready for the weekend, I'd be okay sitting Tyler Boyd or Zay Flowers to wait on Jefferson to be cleared. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 11 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:   

Week 11 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Tyreek Hill vs. LV
  2. Ja'Marr Chase @BAL
  3. Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
  4. CeeDee Lamb @CAR
  5. Keenan Allen @GB
  6. AJ Brown @KC
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
  8. Garrett Wilson @BUF
  9. Davante Adams @MIA
  10. Jaylen Waddle vs. LV
  11. Mike Evans @SF
  12. Cooper Kupp vs. SEA
  13. Puka Nacua vs. SEA
  14. Terry McLaurin vs. NYG
  15. Devonta Smith @KC
  16. Christian Kirk vs. TEN
  17. Adam Thielen vs. DAL
  18. Amari Cooper vs. PIT
  19. Deebo Samuel vs. TB
  20. Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB
  21. Tank Dell vs. ARI
  22. DeAndre Hopkins @JAX
  23. Chris Godwin @SF
  24. DJ Moore @DET
  25. Jordan Addison @DEN
  26. Diontae Johnson @CLE
  27. Tyler Lockett @LAR
  28. Marquise Brown @HOU
  29. Courtland Sutton vs. MIN
  30. Jakobi Meyers @MIA
  31. DK Metcalf @LAR
  32. Calvin Ridley vs. TEN
  33. Zay Flowers vs. CIN
  34. George Pickens @CLE
  35. Gabe Davis vs. NYJ
  36. Rashee Rice vs. PHI
  37. Tyler Boyd @BAL
  38. Jerry Jeudy vs. MIN
  39. Nico Collins vs. ARI
  40. Elijah Moore vs. PIT
  41. Noah Brown vs. ARI
  42. Jahan Dotson vs. NYG
  43. Brandin Cooks @CAR
  44. Jayden Reed vs. LAC
  45. Romeo Doubs vs. LAC
  46. Trenton Irwin @BAL
  47. Jaxon Smith-Njigba @LAR
  48. Curtis Samuel vs. NYG
  49. Robert Woods vs. ARI
  50. Wan'Dale Robinson @WAS
  51. KJ Osborn @DEN
  52. Josh Reynolds vs. CHI
  53. Michael Wilson @HOU
  54. Rondale Moore @HOU
  55. Christian Watson vs. LAC
  56. Darnell Mooney @DET
  57. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine @JAX
  58. Darius Slayton @WAS
  59. Jonathan Mingo vs. DAL
  60. Quentin Johnston @GB