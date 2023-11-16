The bye weeks are causing some problems at some positions for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football season, but it's not such an issue at wide receiver. Michael Pittman and Chris Olave are the only sure things you won't have available this week, with other fringe-y guys like Drake London and Josh Downs also out this week. Injuries are playing a role in limiting the WR pool, too, with Tee Higgins the biggest name unlikely to play this week. The Bengals play Thursday, which just doesn't give Higgins much time to get back from the hamstring injury he suffered last week.
Otherwise, we're in pretty good shape, with Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, and A.J. Brown back from their byes. One player we still don't know about yet is Justin Jefferson, who continues to be limited at practice and hasn't been cleared to return. I'd be surprised if he played without getting a full practice in, so if you're waiting on him, Friday's practice will be key. I would start Ja'Marr Chase ahead of him Thursday night, but as long as I've got alternatives ready for the weekend, I'd be okay sitting Tyler Boyd or Zay Flowers to wait on Jefferson to be cleared.
Here are my full rankings for Week 11 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 11 Wide Receiver Rankings
- Tyreek Hill vs. LV
- Ja'Marr Chase @BAL
- Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
- CeeDee Lamb @CAR
- Keenan Allen @GB
- AJ Brown @KC
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
- Garrett Wilson @BUF
- Davante Adams @MIA
- Jaylen Waddle vs. LV
- Mike Evans @SF
- Cooper Kupp vs. SEA
- Puka Nacua vs. SEA
- Terry McLaurin vs. NYG
- Devonta Smith @KC
- Christian Kirk vs. TEN
- Adam Thielen vs. DAL
- Amari Cooper vs. PIT
- Deebo Samuel vs. TB
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB
- Tank Dell vs. ARI
- DeAndre Hopkins @JAX
- Chris Godwin @SF
- DJ Moore @DET
- Jordan Addison @DEN
- Diontae Johnson @CLE
- Tyler Lockett @LAR
- Marquise Brown @HOU
- Courtland Sutton vs. MIN
- Jakobi Meyers @MIA
- DK Metcalf @LAR
- Calvin Ridley vs. TEN
- Zay Flowers vs. CIN
- George Pickens @CLE
- Gabe Davis vs. NYJ
- Rashee Rice vs. PHI
- Tyler Boyd @BAL
- Jerry Jeudy vs. MIN
- Nico Collins vs. ARI
- Elijah Moore vs. PIT
- Noah Brown vs. ARI
- Jahan Dotson vs. NYG
- Brandin Cooks @CAR
- Jayden Reed vs. LAC
- Romeo Doubs vs. LAC
- Trenton Irwin @BAL
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba @LAR
- Curtis Samuel vs. NYG
- Robert Woods vs. ARI
- Wan'Dale Robinson @WAS
- KJ Osborn @DEN
- Josh Reynolds vs. CHI
- Michael Wilson @HOU
- Rondale Moore @HOU
- Christian Watson vs. LAC
- Darnell Mooney @DET
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine @JAX
- Darius Slayton @WAS
- Jonathan Mingo vs. DAL
- Quentin Johnston @GB