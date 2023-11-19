The bye weeks are causing some problems at some positions for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football season, but it's not such an issue at wide receiver. Michael Pittman and Chris Olave are the only sure things you won't have available this week, with other fringe-y guys like Drake London and Josh Downs also out this week. Injuries are playing a role in limiting the WR pool, too, with Tee Higgins the biggest name unlikely to play this week. The Bengals play Thursday, which just doesn't give Higgins much time to get back from the hamstring injury he suffered last week.

Otherwise, we're in pretty good shape, with Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, and A.J. Brown back from their byes. There are a handful of big names on the injury reports for Week 11 at wide receiver as of Sunday, though thankfully it sounds like most of the important guys are going to play. Justin Jefferson (hamstring) won't, because he wasn't activated from IR in time, but it does sound like he has a chance of returning in Week 12, so let's cross our fingers there.

Otherwise, it sounds like Keenan Allen (shoulder), Garrett Wilson (elbow), and Tyler Lockett (hamstring) are all expected to play, with Lockett carrying the most questions as of Sunday morning. You'll want to check in on inactive reports just to be sure, but I'm starting all three where I have them. Of the three, I have concerns about Allen and Lockett more so than Wilson, at least as far as being limited during games. Allen should still be the No. 1 option for a very beat up Chargers passing game, while Lockett has played through this hamstring injury for a while, to mixed results. He's more like a WR3, while Allen and Wilson are both ranked as WR1s for me despite the injury.

Another situation you need to know about is in Houston, where Nico Collins (calf) is ready to make his return after missing last week's game with the injury. He'll be replacing Noah Brown (knee), who is not expected to play after missing the entire week of practice, despite being listed as questionable. Brown has broken out with 325 yards over the past two weeks, but Collins and Nathaniel Dell should be able to keep this passing game humming. Both are solid starters with Dell's recent play giving him the edge (though Collins has plenty of upside as a WR2/3 in this passing game).

Here are my full rankings for Week 11 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Week 11 Wide Receiver Rankings