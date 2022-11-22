A few weeks ago, it looked like the tight end position for Fantasy Football might be turning a corner. Oh sure, it wasn't great, but it at least looked like there might be enough useful, interesting options for everyone in your standard 12-team league to at least feel okay about who they were starting.

However, things haven't gone exactly as planned. Tyler Higbee has had a lot more bad games than good of late, David Njoku has struggled with injuries, and Greg Dulcich hasn't been able to sustain his early success. Cole Kmet had a few good games, but he struggled in Week 11 and now might have to play without Justin Fields in Week 12 (and maybe beyond).

Oh, and of course, Kyle Pitts was placed on IR Monday with a knee sprain, and he might be out for the season. Say what you want about Pitts and the frustrating season he's struggled through, but he's remained in my top 12 at the position on a weekly basis, because there just aren't many tight ends who have as much upside on a weekly basis.

That leaves, by my count, six tight ends I feel pretty confident in for Week 12, and then a pretty wide tier of varying flavor of touchdown-or-bust varieties like Njoku, Higbee, Kmet, Juwan Johnson, and more. Any one of those guys could drop a 15-point game this week, but each could also catch two passes for 15 yards, too. If you have one of the top six, you're set; if you don't, you should probably be on the lookout for upside on the waiver wire.

Not that there's much out there this week, unfortunately. Here are my TE rankings for Week 12: