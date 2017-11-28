Fantasy Football Week 13: Our Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Values Chart

As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where your players rank for the rest of the season.

What are the Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Values? 

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in standard and PPR leagues. And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.  

Running backs

Todd Gurley, LAR 41 44
Le'Veon Bell, PIT 41 44
Mark Ingram, NO 39 41
Melvin Gordon, LAC 33 36
Alvin Kamara, NO 31 35
Leonard Fournette, JAC 30 32
Jordan Howard, CHI 28 30
LeSean McCoy, BUF 26 29
Carlos Hyde, SF 18 21
Lamar Miller, HOU 17 19
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 16 19
Kareem Hunt, KC 16 18
Tevin Coleman, ATL 15 16
Devonta Freeman, ATL 14 16
Dion Lewis, NE 13 14
Samaje Perine, WAS 13 14
Joe Mixon, CIN 12 14
Jamaal Williams, GB 12 14
Alex Collins, BAL 12 13
Marshawn Lynch, OAK 11 11
Rex Burkhead, NE 10 12
Adrian Peterson, ARI 10 10
Jerick McKinnon, MIN 9 11
Jay Ajayi, PHI 9 10
DeMarco Murray, TEN 8 10
Isaiah Crowell, CLE 8 9
Ameer Abdullah, DET 8 9
Frank Gore, IND 8 9
Kenyan Drake, MIA 8 9
Latavius Murray, MIN 8 9
Orleans Darkwa, NYG 8 9
Alfred Morris, DAL 8 8
Derrick Henry, TEN 8 8
Devontae Booker, DEN 7 9
Matt Forte, NYJ 7 9
LeGarrette Blount, PHI 7 7
Doug Martin, TB 7 7
Duke Johnson, CLE 6 8
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 6 7
Rod Smith, DAL 6 7
Jonathan Stewart, CAR 6 6
Danny Woodhead, BAL 5 7
Austin Ekeler, LAC 5 7
Damien Williams, MIA 5 7
C.J. Anderson, DEN 5 6
Ty Montgomery, GB 5 6
Bilal Powell, NYJ 5 6
Matt Breida, SF 5 6

Wide receivers

Antonio Brown, PIT 40 43
A.J. Green, CIN 30 33
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 29 32
Julio Jones, ATL 28 31
Mike Evans, TB 21 24
Keenan Allen, LAC 19 23
Brandin Cooks, NE 19 22
Adam Thielen, MIN 18 22
Doug Baldwin, SEA 18 21
Michael Thomas, NO 17 20
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 17 19
Marvin Jones, DET 15 18
Jarvis Landry, MIA 14 18
Robby Anderson, NYJ 14 17
Davante Adams, GB 13 15
Stefon Diggs, MIN 13 15
Sterling Shepard, NYG 12 16
Golden Tate, DET 12 15
Devin Funchess, CAR 12 14
Demaryius Thomas, DEN 12 14
Tyreek Hill, KC 12 14
T.Y. Hilton, IND 11 13
Sammy Watkins, LAR 11 13
Jamison Crowder, WAS 10 13
Amari Cooper, OAK 10 12
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 9 13
Chris Hogan, NE 9 11
Michael Crabtree, OAK 9 11
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 8 10
DeSean Jackson, TB 8 10
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 8 10
Mohamed Sanu, ATL 7 9
Corey Coleman, CLE 7 9
Josh Gordon, CLE 7 9
Dez Bryant, DAL 7 9
Cooper Kupp, LAR 7 9
Robert Woods, LAR 7 9
Ted Ginn, NO 7 9
Nelson Agholor, PHI 7 9
Rishard Matthews, TEN 7 9
Josh Doctson, WAS 7 8
Marqise Lee, JAC 6 8
Martavis Bryant, PIT 6 7
Jermaine Kearse, NYJ 6 7
DeVante Parker, MIA 5 7
Kenny Stills, MIA 5 7
Corey Davis, TEN 5 7
Jordy Nelson, GB 5 6
Marquise Goodwin, SF 5 6

Tight ends

Rob Gronkowski, NE 30 33
Zach Ertz, PHI 21 24
Travis Kelce, KC 18 21
Jimmy Graham, SEA 17 19
Evan Engram, NYG 13 16
Greg Olsen, CAR 8 10
Delanie Walker, TEN 8 10
Vernon Davis, WAS 7 9
Jack Doyle, IND 6 9
Hunter Henry, LAC 6 8
Kyle Rudolph, MIN 6 8
Jared Cook, OAK 6 8
Charles Clay, BUF 5 7
Jordan Reed, WAS 5 7
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ 5 6

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady, NE 20 40
Carson Wentz, PHI 20 40
Russell Wilson, SEA 18 36
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 16 32
Kirk Cousins, WAS 14 28
Drew Brees, NO 13 26
Philip Rivers, LAC 12 24
Cam Newton, CAR 11 22
Matthew Stafford, DET 11 22
Jared Goff, LAR 11 22
Matt Ryan, ATL 10 20
Dak Prescott, DAL 9 18
Case Keenum, MIN 9 18
Josh McCown, NYJ 8 16
Alex Smith, KC 7 14
Marcus Mariota, TEN 7 14
Tyrod Taylor, BUF 6 12

DSTs

DST STND PPR
Jaguars DST 10 10
