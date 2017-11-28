Fantasy Football Week 13: Our Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Values Chart

What are the Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Values?

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in standard and PPR leagues. And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.

Running backs

Todd Gurley, LAR 41 44 Le'Veon Bell, PIT 41 44 Mark Ingram, NO 39 41 Melvin Gordon, LAC 33 36 Alvin Kamara, NO 31 35 Leonard Fournette, JAC 30 32 Jordan Howard, CHI 28 30 LeSean McCoy, BUF 26 29 Carlos Hyde, SF 18 21 Lamar Miller, HOU 17 19 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 16 19 Kareem Hunt, KC 16 18 Tevin Coleman, ATL 15 16 Devonta Freeman, ATL 14 16 Dion Lewis, NE 13 14 Samaje Perine, WAS 13 14 Joe Mixon, CIN 12 14 Jamaal Williams, GB 12 14 Alex Collins, BAL 12 13 Marshawn Lynch, OAK 11 11 Rex Burkhead, NE 10 12 Adrian Peterson, ARI 10 10 Jerick McKinnon, MIN 9 11 Jay Ajayi, PHI 9 10 DeMarco Murray, TEN 8 10 Isaiah Crowell, CLE 8 9 Ameer Abdullah, DET 8 9 Frank Gore, IND 8 9 Kenyan Drake, MIA 8 9 Latavius Murray, MIN 8 9 Orleans Darkwa, NYG 8 9 Alfred Morris, DAL 8 8 Derrick Henry, TEN 8 8 Devontae Booker, DEN 7 9 Matt Forte, NYJ 7 9 LeGarrette Blount, PHI 7 7 Doug Martin, TB 7 7 Duke Johnson, CLE 6 8 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 6 7 Rod Smith, DAL 6 7 Jonathan Stewart, CAR 6 6 Danny Woodhead, BAL 5 7 Austin Ekeler, LAC 5 7 Damien Williams, MIA 5 7 C.J. Anderson, DEN 5 6 Ty Montgomery, GB 5 6 Bilal Powell, NYJ 5 6 Matt Breida, SF 5 6

Wide receivers

Antonio Brown, PIT 40 43 A.J. Green, CIN 30 33 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 29 32 Julio Jones, ATL 28 31 Mike Evans, TB 21 24 Keenan Allen, LAC 19 23 Brandin Cooks, NE 19 22 Adam Thielen, MIN 18 22 Doug Baldwin, SEA 18 21 Michael Thomas, NO 17 20 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 17 19 Marvin Jones, DET 15 18 Jarvis Landry, MIA 14 18 Robby Anderson, NYJ 14 17 Davante Adams, GB 13 15 Stefon Diggs, MIN 13 15 Sterling Shepard, NYG 12 16 Golden Tate, DET 12 15 Devin Funchess, CAR 12 14 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 12 14 Tyreek Hill, KC 12 14 T.Y. Hilton, IND 11 13 Sammy Watkins, LAR 11 13 Jamison Crowder, WAS 10 13 Amari Cooper, OAK 10 12 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 9 13 Chris Hogan, NE 9 11 Michael Crabtree, OAK 9 11 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 8 10 DeSean Jackson, TB 8 10 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 8 10 Mohamed Sanu, ATL 7 9 Corey Coleman, CLE 7 9 Josh Gordon, CLE 7 9 Dez Bryant, DAL 7 9 Cooper Kupp, LAR 7 9 Robert Woods, LAR 7 9 Ted Ginn, NO 7 9 Nelson Agholor, PHI 7 9 Rishard Matthews, TEN 7 9 Josh Doctson, WAS 7 8 Marqise Lee, JAC 6 8 Martavis Bryant, PIT 6 7 Jermaine Kearse, NYJ 6 7 DeVante Parker, MIA 5 7 Kenny Stills, MIA 5 7 Corey Davis, TEN 5 7 Jordy Nelson, GB 5 6 Marquise Goodwin, SF 5 6

Tight ends

Rob Gronkowski, NE 30 33 Zach Ertz, PHI 21 24 Travis Kelce, KC 18 21 Jimmy Graham, SEA 17 19 Evan Engram, NYG 13 16 Greg Olsen, CAR 8 10 Delanie Walker, TEN 8 10 Vernon Davis, WAS 7 9 Jack Doyle, IND 6 9 Hunter Henry, LAC 6 8 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 6 8 Jared Cook, OAK 6 8 Charles Clay, BUF 5 7 Jordan Reed, WAS 5 7 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ 5 6

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady, NE 20 40 Carson Wentz, PHI 20 40 Russell Wilson, SEA 18 36 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 16 32 Kirk Cousins, WAS 14 28 Drew Brees, NO 13 26 Philip Rivers, LAC 12 24 Cam Newton, CAR 11 22 Matthew Stafford, DET 11 22 Jared Goff, LAR 11 22 Matt Ryan, ATL 10 20 Dak Prescott, DAL 9 18 Case Keenum, MIN 9 18 Josh McCown, NYJ 8 16 Alex Smith, KC 7 14 Marcus Mariota, TEN 7 14 Tyrod Taylor, BUF 6 12

DSTs