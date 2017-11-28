Fantasy Football Week 13: Our Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Values Chart

What are the Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Values?
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in standard and PPR leagues. And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.
Running backs
| Todd Gurley, LAR
| 41
| 44
| Le'Veon Bell, PIT
| 41
| 44
| Mark Ingram, NO
| 39
| 41
| Melvin Gordon, LAC
| 33
| 36
| Alvin Kamara, NO
| 31
| 35
| Leonard Fournette, JAC
| 30
| 32
| Jordan Howard, CHI
| 28
| 30
| LeSean McCoy, BUF
| 26
| 29
| Carlos Hyde, SF
| 18
| 21
| Lamar Miller, HOU
| 17
| 19
| Christian McCaffrey, CAR
| 16
| 19
| Kareem Hunt, KC
| 16
| 18
| Tevin Coleman, ATL
| 15
| 16
| Devonta Freeman, ATL
| 14
| 16
| Dion Lewis, NE
| 13
| 14
| Samaje Perine, WAS
| 13
| 14
| Joe Mixon, CIN
| 12
| 14
| Jamaal Williams, GB
| 12
| 14
| Alex Collins, BAL
| 12
| 13
| Marshawn Lynch, OAK
| 11
| 11
| Rex Burkhead, NE
| 10
| 12
| Adrian Peterson, ARI
| 10
| 10
| Jerick McKinnon, MIN
| 9
| 11
| Jay Ajayi, PHI
| 9
| 10
| DeMarco Murray, TEN
| 8
| 10
| Isaiah Crowell, CLE
| 8
| 9
| Ameer Abdullah, DET
| 8
| 9
| Frank Gore, IND
| 8
| 9
| Kenyan Drake, MIA
| 8
| 9
| Latavius Murray, MIN
| 8
| 9
| Orleans Darkwa, NYG
| 8
| 9
| Alfred Morris, DAL
| 8
| 8
| Derrick Henry, TEN
| 8
| 8
| Devontae Booker, DEN
| 7
| 9
| Matt Forte, NYJ
| 7
| 9
| LeGarrette Blount, PHI
| 7
| 7
| Doug Martin, TB
| 7
| 7
| Duke Johnson, CLE
| 6
| 8
| Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
| 6
| 7
| Rod Smith, DAL
| 6
| 7
| Jonathan Stewart, CAR
| 6
| 6
| Danny Woodhead, BAL
| 5
| 7
| Austin Ekeler, LAC
| 5
| 7
| Damien Williams, MIA
| 5
| 7
| C.J. Anderson, DEN
| 5
| 6
| Ty Montgomery, GB
| 5
| 6
| Bilal Powell, NYJ
| 5
| 6
| Matt Breida, SF
| 5
| 6
Wide receivers
| Antonio Brown, PIT
| 40
| 43
| A.J. Green, CIN
| 30
| 33
| DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
| 29
| 32
| Julio Jones, ATL
| 28
| 31
| Mike Evans, TB
| 21
| 24
| Keenan Allen, LAC
| 19
| 23
| Brandin Cooks, NE
| 19
| 22
| Adam Thielen, MIN
| 18
| 22
| Doug Baldwin, SEA
| 18
| 21
| Michael Thomas, NO
| 17
| 20
| Alshon Jeffery, PHI
| 17
| 19
| Marvin Jones, DET
| 15
| 18
| Jarvis Landry, MIA
| 14
| 18
| Robby Anderson, NYJ
| 14
| 17
| Davante Adams, GB
| 13
| 15
| Stefon Diggs, MIN
| 13
| 15
| Sterling Shepard, NYG
| 12
| 16
| Golden Tate, DET
| 12
| 15
| Devin Funchess, CAR
| 12
| 14
| Demaryius Thomas, DEN
| 12
| 14
| Tyreek Hill, KC
| 12
| 14
| T.Y. Hilton, IND
| 11
| 13
| Sammy Watkins, LAR
| 11
| 13
| Jamison Crowder, WAS
| 10
| 13
| Amari Cooper, OAK
| 10
| 12
| Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
| 9
| 13
| Chris Hogan, NE
| 9
| 11
| Michael Crabtree, OAK
| 9
| 11
| Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
| 8
| 10
| DeSean Jackson, TB
| 8
| 10
| JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
| 8
| 10
| Mohamed Sanu, ATL
| 7
| 9
| Corey Coleman, CLE
| 7
| 9
| Josh Gordon, CLE
| 7
| 9
| Dez Bryant, DAL
| 7
| 9
| Cooper Kupp, LAR
| 7
| 9
| Robert Woods, LAR
| 7
| 9
| Ted Ginn, NO
| 7
| 9
| Nelson Agholor, PHI
| 7
| 9
| Rishard Matthews, TEN
| 7
| 9
| Josh Doctson, WAS
| 7
| 8
| Marqise Lee, JAC
| 6
| 8
| Martavis Bryant, PIT
| 6
| 7
| Jermaine Kearse, NYJ
| 6
| 7
| DeVante Parker, MIA
| 5
| 7
| Kenny Stills, MIA
| 5
| 7
| Corey Davis, TEN
| 5
| 7
| Jordy Nelson, GB
| 5
| 6
| Marquise Goodwin, SF
| 5
| 6
Tight ends
| Rob Gronkowski, NE
| 30
| 33
| Zach Ertz, PHI
| 21
| 24
| Travis Kelce, KC
| 18
| 21
| Jimmy Graham, SEA
| 17
| 19
| Evan Engram, NYG
| 13
| 16
| Greg Olsen, CAR
| 8
| 10
| Delanie Walker, TEN
| 8
| 10
| Vernon Davis, WAS
| 7
| 9
| Jack Doyle, IND
| 6
| 9
| Hunter Henry, LAC
| 6
| 8
| Kyle Rudolph, MIN
| 6
| 8
| Jared Cook, OAK
| 6
| 8
| Charles Clay, BUF
| 5
| 7
| Jordan Reed, WAS
| 5
| 7
| Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ
| 5
| 6
Quarterbacks
| Tom Brady, NE
| 20
| 40
| Carson Wentz, PHI
| 20
| 40
| Russell Wilson, SEA
| 18
| 36
| Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
| 16
| 32
| Kirk Cousins, WAS
| 14
| 28
| Drew Brees, NO
| 13
| 26
| Philip Rivers, LAC
| 12
| 24
| Cam Newton, CAR
| 11
| 22
| Matthew Stafford, DET
| 11
| 22
| Jared Goff, LAR
| 11
| 22
| Matt Ryan, ATL
| 10
| 20
| Dak Prescott, DAL
| 9
| 18
| Case Keenum, MIN
| 9
| 18
| Josh McCown, NYJ
| 8
| 16
| Alex Smith, KC
| 7
| 14
| Marcus Mariota, TEN
| 7
| 14
| Tyrod Taylor, BUF
| 6
| 12
DSTs
| DST
| STND
| PPR
| Jaguars DST
| 10
| 10
