Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Values Chart? The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for your 2022 season. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR A. Ekeler LAC 42 46 D. Henry TEN 40 41 C. McCaffrey SF 37 41 N. Chubb CLE 35 35 J. Jacobs LV 32 34 J. Taylor IND 28 30 K. Walker III SEA 28 28 D. Cook MIN 26 27 S. Barkley NYG 25 26 J. Mixon CIN 24 26 T. Etienne JAC 24 25 A. Jones GB 21 23 J. Conner ARI 21 23 R. Stevenson NE 20 24 D. Montgomery CHI 17 18 A. Kamara NO 16 19 M. Sanders PHI 16 16 N. Harris PIT 15 17 T. Pollard DAL 14 15 J. Wilson MIA 14 15 D. Foreman CAR 14 14 D. Pierce HOU 13 14 R. White TB 12 13 Ja. Williams DET 11 11 E. Elliott DAL 11 11 I. Pacheco KC 11 11 C. Patterson ATL 9 9 D. Singletary BUF 8 9 L. Murray DEN 8 8 A. Gibson WAS 7 9 L. Fournette TB 7 7 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 7 7 G. Edwards BAL 7 7 R. Mostert MIA 7 7 D. Swift DET 6 7 M. Carter NYJ 6 7 S. Perine CIN 5 6 D. Harris NE 5 5 K. Hunt CLE 5 5 K. Herbert CHI 5 5 A. Dillon GB 5 5 Z. Knight NYJ 5 5 K. Drake BAL 5 5 A. Mattison MIN 5 5 J. Dobbins BAL 5 5 M. Gordon KC 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR J. Jefferson MIN 38 42 D. Adams LV 37 41 T. Hill MIA 36 40 S. Diggs BUF 34 38 J. Chase CIN 29 33 D. Hopkins ARI 28 32 J. Waddle MIA 20 24 C. Lamb DAL 20 24 A. Brown PHI 20 23 A. Cooper CLE 19 23 C. Godwin TB 18 22 T. Higgins CIN 17 20 T. Lockett SEA 16 19 T. McLaurin WAS 15 19 C. Kirk JAC 15 19 M. Evans TB 15 18 A. St. Brown DET 14 18 D. Metcalf SEA 14 17 K. Allen LAC 13 16 B. Aiyuk SF 13 15 D. Samuel SF 13 15 C. Olave NO 12 15 G. Wilson NYJ 12 15 M. Williams LAC 11 13 G. Davis BUF 11 13 D. Smith PHI 10 13 J. Smith-Schuster KC 9 13 C. Watson GB 9 11 M. Brown ARI 9 11 C. Sutton DEN 8 11 M. Pittman IND 8 11 J. Jeudy DEN 8 10 D. Moore CAR 8 10 A. Lazard GB 7 9 G. Pickens PIT 7 8 J. Meyers NE 5 9 Z. Jones JAC 5 8 T. Burks TEN 5 6 A. Thielen MIN 5 6 R. Moore ARI - 6 P. Campbell IND - 5 T. Boyd CIN - 5 D. Peoples-Jones CLE - 5

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 32 36 M. Andrews BAL 20 23 G. Kittle SF 16 18 T. Hockenson MIN 10 13 D. Schultz DAL 10 12 P. Freiermuth PIT 8 10 D. Njoku CLE 6 8 D. Goedert PHI 6 7 C. Kmet CHI 5 6 G. Everett LAC 5 5 D. Waller LV 5 5

Quarterback