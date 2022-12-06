What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered. Check back shortly for that. Check back shortly and we'll have the Waiver Wire column linked here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 Chase Edmonds, DEN X X X Darrell Henderson, JAC X X X Justice Hill, BAL X X X Dontrell Hilliard, TEN X X X Nyheim Hines, BUF X X X Caleb Huntley, ATL X X X Mark Ingram, NO X X X Deon Jackson, IND X X X Eli Mitchell, SF X X X Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC X X

James Robinson, NYJ X X

Jaylen Warren, PIT X X

Tyler Allgeier, ATL X



Kenyan Drake, BAL X



Damien Harris, NE X



Chuba Hubbard, CAR X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Robbie Anderson, ARI X X X Chase Claypool, CHI X X X Brandin Cooks, HOU X X X Romeo Doubs, GB X X X Devin Duvernay, BAL X X X Russell Gage, TB X X X Marquise Goodwin, SEA X X X Diontae Johnson, PIT X X X Marvin Jones, JAC X X X Cooper Kupp, LAR X X X Jarvis Landry, NO X X X Darnell Mooney, CHI X X X Hunter Renfrow, LV X X X Josh Reynolds, DET X X X Allen Robinson, LAR X X X Robert Woods, TEN X X X Parris Campbell, IND X X

Corey Davis, NYJ X X

Julio Jones, TB X X

Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE X X

Alec Pierce, IND X X

Zay Jones, JAC X



Drake London, ATL X



DeVante Parker, NE X



Curtis Samuel, WAS X



Kadarius Toney, KC X



Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Noah Fant, SEA X X X Mike Gesicki, MIA X X X Tyler Higbee, LAR X X X Hayden Hurst, CIN X X X Juwan Johnson, NO X X X Isaiah Likely, BAL X X X Kyle Pitts, ATL X X X Logan Thomas, WAS X X X Robert Tonyan, GB X X X Dawson Knox, BUF X X

Hunter Henry, NE X



Taysom Hill, NO X





Quarterbacks