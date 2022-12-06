jared-goff-lions.jpg
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered. Check back shortly for that. Check back shortly and we'll have the Waiver Wire column linked here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Chase Edmonds, DENXXX
Darrell Henderson, JACXXX
Justice Hill, BALXXX
Dontrell Hilliard, TENXXX
Nyheim Hines, BUFXXX
Caleb Huntley, ATLXXX
Mark Ingram, NOXXX
Deon Jackson, INDXXX
Eli Mitchell, SFXXX
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KCXX
James Robinson, NYJXX
Jaylen Warren, PITXX
Tyler Allgeier, ATLX

Kenyan Drake, BALX

Damien Harris, NEX

Chuba Hubbard, CARX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Robbie Anderson, ARIXXX
Chase Claypool, CHIXXX
Brandin Cooks, HOUXXX
Romeo Doubs, GBXXX
Devin Duvernay, BALXXX
Russell Gage, TBXXX
Marquise Goodwin, SEAXXX
Diontae Johnson, PITXXX
Marvin Jones, JACXXX
Cooper Kupp, LARXXX
Jarvis Landry, NOXXX
Darnell Mooney, CHIXXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXXX
Josh Reynolds, DETXXX
Allen Robinson, LARXXX
Robert Woods, TENXXX
Parris Campbell, INDXX
Corey Davis, NYJXX
Julio Jones, TBXX
Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLEXX
Alec Pierce, INDXX
Zay Jones, JACX

Drake London, ATLX

DeVante Parker, NEX

Curtis Samuel, WASX

Kadarius Toney, KCX

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KCX

Tight ends

Player101214
Noah Fant, SEAXXX
Mike Gesicki, MIAXXX
Tyler Higbee, LARXXX
Hayden Hurst, CINXXX
Juwan Johnson, NOXXX
Isaiah Likely, BALXXX
Kyle Pitts, ATLXXX
Logan Thomas, WASXXX
Robert Tonyan, GBXXX
Dawson Knox, BUFXX
Hunter Henry, NEX

Taysom Hill, NOX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Jacoby Brissett, CLEXXX
Andy Dalton, NOXXX
Jimmy Garoppolo, SFXXX
Taylor Heinicke, WASXXX
Marcus Mariota, ATLXXX
Davis Mills, HOUXXX
Matt Ryan, INDXXX
Matthew Stafford, LARXXX
Carson Wentz, WASXXX
Zach Wilson, NYJXXX
Russell Wilson, DENXXX
Jameis Winston, NOXXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXX
Mac Jones, NEX

Kenny Pickett, PITX