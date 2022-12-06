Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Values Chart? The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for your 2022 season. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 38 42 A. Ekeler LAC 37 41 J. Jacobs LV 36 38 D. Henry TEN 34 34 N. Chubb CLE 32 32 S. Barkley NYG 30 32 J. Taylor IND 28 29 D. Cook MIN 27 28 J. Mixon CIN 24 26 A. Jones GB 22 24 J. Conner ARI 21 23 R. Stevenson NE 20 24 T. Etienne JAC 19 20 K. Walker III SEA 19 19 D. Montgomery CHI 17 18 T. Pollard DAL 17 18 M. Sanders PHI 17 17 N. Harris PIT 16 17 A. Kamara NO 15 17 E. Elliott DAL 14 14 D. Foreman CAR 14 14 D. Swift DET 12 14 I. Pacheco KC 12 12 D. Pierce HOU 11 12 R. White TB 11 12 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 10 10 Ja. Williams DET 9 9 Z. Knight NYJ 8 9 C. Patterson ATL 8 8 D. Singletary BUF 8 8 J. Wilson MIA 7 8 J. Cook BUF 7 8 L. Fournette TB 7 7 C. Akers LAR 7 7 A. Gibson WAS 6 7 A. Dillon GB 6 6 L. Murray DEN 6 6 R. Mostert MIA 6 6 G. Edwards BAL 6 6 S. Perine CIN 5 6 K. Hunt CLE 5 5 D. Harris NE 5 5 M. Carter NYJ 5 5 K. Herbert CHI 5 5 A. Mattison MIN 5 5 J. Dobbins BAL 5 5 M. Gordon KC 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR D. Adams LV 38 42 J. Jefferson MIN 37 41 T. Hill MIA 36 40 S. Diggs BUF 35 39 J. Chase CIN 29 33 D. Hopkins ARI 28 32 A. St. Brown DET 24 28 A. Brown PHI 22 25 C. Lamb DAL 21 25 G. Wilson NYJ 20 24 C. Godwin TB 19 23 J. Waddle MIA 19 22 T. Lockett SEA 18 21 D. Metcalf SEA 18 21 K. Allen LAC 17 20 T. Higgins CIN 16 19 C. Kirk JAC 15 19 T. McLaurin WAS 15 19 A. Cooper CLE 14 17 C. Watson GB 14 16 D. Smith PHI 13 16 M. Evans TB 13 16 B. Aiyuk SF 12 14 D. Samuel SF 12 14 M. Williams LAC 11 13 C. Olave NO 11 13 G. Davis BUF 10 12 J. Jeudy DEN 9 11 M. Brown ARI 9 11 M. Pittman IND 8 11 D. Moore CAR 8 10 J. Smith-Schuster KC 8 10 A. Lazard GB 7 9 G. Pickens PIT 6 7 C. Sutton DEN 6 7 T. Burks TEN 5 6 M. Gallup DAL 5 6 R. Moore ARI - 6

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 32 36 M. Andrews BAL 18 21 G. Kittle SF 13 15 D. Goedert PHI 11 12 T. Hockenson MIN 9 11 D. Schultz DAL 9 11 P. Freiermuth PIT 7 9 C. Kmet CHI 6 8 G. Everett LAC 6 6 D. Njoku CLE 5 6 G. Dulcich DEN 5 5 E. Engram JAC 5 5 D. Waller LV 5 5

Quarterback