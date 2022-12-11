We still have one week left until the Fantasy playoffs begin for most leagues, and there's no question, it's a big week. And it's one we're going to be facing without some pretty big names at the running back position: Jonathan Taylor, Aaron Jones, Alvin Kamara, AJ Dillon, David Montgomery, Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, and Cordarrelle Patterson are all on bye weeks, while Kenneth Walker, Joe Mixon and others are dealing with injuries.

That's going to be tough to account for, and it's going to force you into using some players you might otherwise try to avoid. It's the kind of week that tends to render words like "start" or "sit" moot – in one league, I'm missing Kamara, Montgomery, and Gibson; the two best active running backs on my roster before waivers run are Jaylen Warren and Zamir White. Yikes.

Of course, once we get past this week, bye weeks will be in the rearview mirror for good. Injuries, of course, won't be, and they'll surely shape countless Fantasy championships, and that's one thing I want to focus on this week. You'll find my Week 14 rankings for running back below, but first, let's take a look at some rough tiers for the RB position with an eye on the playoffs. I'm going to break things up into four tiers:

And this last tier might be the most important one to keep in mind when thinking about your bench. You hopefully won't need to start too many of those players, but I think every single one of them should probably be rostered in most of your 12-team leagues, for the simple reason that, in most of those cases, if something happens to the starter, any one of them would be a must-start player – and would likely rank ahead of any of the guys in the third tier at this point. That probably isn't the case for, say, Mike Boone or Keaontay Ingram or Kyren Williams, who aren't as much a priority.

Hopefully we won't need the likes of Mason or Harris or Kelley in the Fantasy playoffs; that would mean bad things for some of the players who got us here. But injuries happen and you need to be prepared.

Here are my initial rankings for Week 14:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.