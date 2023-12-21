usatsi-22125666-chris-godwin-bucs-wr-1q-2023-1400.jpg

If you want back to the start of the Fantasy Football season and told us Jordan Addison, Jaylen Waddle, Terry McLaurin, Chris Godwin, and Tee Higgins would all be top-12 wide receivers in Week 15, I don't think anyone really would have been surprised. Waddle was WR11 in NFC ADP coming into the season, while Higgins was WR14; McLaurin and Godwin were more like WR2s, but surely had plenty of upside; and we certainly hoped Addison would emerge as a must-start Fantasy WR by this point in the season. 

Of course, as you surely know, those results were pretty unexpected by the time Week 15 rolled around. Waddle was ranked WR16 coming into Week 15 in the CBS Fantasy consensus, but the rest of them were quite a bit lower: McLaurin was WR25, Addison was WR36, Godwin was WR39, and Higgins was WR41. I don't point this out to say anyone was wrong to rank them there; I'm pointing it out to show how unlikely those performances were, based on what we've seen from these guys this season.

And, it sets up some pretty tough decisions to make in Week 16. With Waddle and Higgins, those decisions could be made easier if Tyreek Hill (ankle) and Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) are sidelined by their injuries, though in Waddle's case, you're starting him in what we hope is a high-scoring shootout with the Cowboys this week.

The rest are tougher calls. Addison and Higgins are playing with backup quarterbacks, and when everyone is healthy they're the No. 2 options in their passing games. Godwin is the No. 2 for the Buccaneers as well, though that's still led to double-digit targets in consecutive games and 108 through 14 games – that's his worst pace since 2020, but still a very solid number, with his biggest issue being efficiency, especially near the end zone, as Godwin still has just one touchdown this season. McLaurin has a QB in Sam Howell who just got benched last week, and unfortunately, he didn't start performing last week until Jacoby Brissett came in; McLaurin had three catches for 48 yards in the fourth quarter before Brissett came in.

I'm probably going to start all five of those guys in Week 16 if I have them in my leagues, and I'm going to rank them all as starters for Week 16. The way their seasons have gone, I can't say I'm doing so with a ton of confidence, of course. But they're all super-talented players, who have been elite Fantasy options in the past (except for Addison because he's a rookie), and they all showed us that they still have that kind of upside in Week 15. If they let me down again, I'll be disappointed, obviously, but at least I know I'm going down with guys who have the kind of upside that can lead me to a championship. That's what I'm aiming for. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 16 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:   

Week 16 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. CeeDee Lamb @MIA
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. DAL
  3. Amon-Ra St. Brown @MIN
  4. AJ Brown vs. NYG
  5. Justin Jefferson vs. DET
  6. Jaylen Waddle vs. DAL
  7. Stefon Diggs @LAC
  8. DJ Moore vs. ARI
  9. Deebo Samuel vs. BAL
  10. Davante Adams @KC
  11. Mike Evans vs. JAX
  12. Puka Nacua vs. NO
  13. Cooper Kupp vs. NO
  14. Garrett Wilson vs. WAS
  15. Rashee Rice vs. LV
  16. Amari Cooper @HOU
  17. Devonta Smith vs. NYG
  18. Brandon Aiyuk vs. BAL
  19. Nico Collins vs. CLE
  20. Terry McLaurin @NYJ
  21. DK Metcalf @TEN
  22. Tee Higgins @PIT
  23. Chris Olave @LAR
  24. DeAndre Hopkins vs. SEA
  25. Courtland Sutton vs. NE
  26. Chris Godwin vs. JAX
  27. Drake London vs. IND
  28. Calvin Ridley @TB
  29. Jordan Addison vs. DET
  30. Tyler Lockett @TEN
  31. Josh Palmer vs. BUF
  32. Jakobi Meyers @KC
  33. Dontayvion Wicks @CAR
  34. Diontae Johnson vs. CIN
  35. Curtis Samuel @NYJ
  36. Zay Flowers @SF
  37. Elijah Moore @HOU
  38. Adam Thielen vs. GB
  39. Wan'Dale Robinson @PHI
  40. Brandin Cooks @MIA
  41. Rashid Shaheed @LAR
  42. Romeo Doubs @CAR
  43. Tyler Boyd @PIT
  44. Demario Douglas @DEN
  45. Jaxon Smith-Njigba @TEN
  46. Odell Beckham @SF
  47. Jerry Jeudy vs. NE
  48. George Pickens vs. CIN
  49. Josh Downs @ATL
  50. Jahan Dotson @NYJ
  51. Jonathan Mingo vs. GB
  52. Quentin Johnston vs. BUF
  53. Gabe Davis @LAC
  54. Randall Cobb vs. WAS
  55. DeVante Parker @DEN
  56. Alec Pierce @ATL
  57. Michael Wilson @CHI
  58. Noah Brown vs. CLE
  59. Kyle Philips vs. SEA
  60. Demarcus Robinson vs. NO