Quarterback injuries have arguably been the defining storyline of the 2023 NFL season, and so of course we have a few more to worry about heading into Week 17.
Trevor Lawrence's injury might have been the more serious one, though initial reports indicate that he probably avoided a significant injury. That being said, Lawrence has been extremely beat up in recent weeks, suffering an ankle injury and a concussion that he was ultimately able to play through. Will this situation be too much to overcome? Lawrence has pushed to play three different times this season while at less than 100%, though he was out of practice Thursday after being limited in Wednesday's session. I'm trying to avoid him if he does play at this point, though.
the good news is, C.J. Stroud looks like he's cleared the concussion protocol after missing two weeks. He's been back at practice this week and spoke to the media Thursday, a good sign for his chances of playing. I'm returning him to the top-10 of my rankings, and would start him pretty confidently against the Titans, even with Tank Dell out for the season.
We had some more turnover at the QB position this week, with the Broncos announcing Russell Wilson's benching for Jarrett Stidham. Sam Howell has also been benched for Jacoby Brissett, taking two guys who have been decent streamers off the board -- though Brissett is a viable QB2 in his own right this week even in a very tough matchup with the 49ers. And, the Vikings announced Thursday they are turning to rookie Jaren Hall ahead of Nick Mullens for the final two games of the season, though I'd have to be pretty desperate to trust a 25-year-old, fifth-round rookie even in a 2QB league.
We'll surely see even more turnover at the position over the next few weeks as teams either sit starters for playoff positioning or see what they have in some younger guys, but for now, here are my full QB rankings for Week 17:
Week 17 QB Rankings
- Jalen Hurts vs. ARI
- Josh Allen vs. NE
- Lamar Jackson vs. MIA
- Justin Fields vs. ATL
- Dak Prescott vs. DET
- Brock Purdy @WAS
- Patrick Mahomes vs. CIN
- C.J. Stroud vs. TEN
- Matthew Stafford @NYG
- Jared Goff @DAL
- Kyler Murray @PHI
- Tua Tagovailoa @BAL
- Jordan Love @MIN
- Baker Mayfield vs. NO
- Gardner Minshew vs. LV
- Joe Flacco vs. NYJ
- Jacoby Brissett vs. SF
- Geno Smith vs. PIT
- Jake Browning @KC
- C.J. Beathard vs. CAR
- Derek Carr @TB
- Jarrett Stidham vs. LAC
- Jaren Hall vs. GB
- Taylor Heinicke @CHI
- Aidan O'Connell @IND
- Easton Stick @DEN
- Ryan Tannehill @HOU
- Bryce Young @JAX
- Mason Rudolph @SEA
- Tyrod Taylor vs. LAR
- Trevor Siemian @CLE
- Bailey Zappe @BUF