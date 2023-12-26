lawrence.jpg
Quarterback injuries have arguably been the defining storyline of the 2023 NFL season, and so of course we have a few more to worry about heading into Week 17. 

Brock Purdy's looks like the less serious one. He went down in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Ravens, and was replaced by Sam Darnold for the rest of the game. However, I think that might've been more of a de facto towel-waving than anything else – Purdy had his helmet on, talking to head coach Kyle Shanahan on the sidelines after the injury, and sure looked like he was ready to go back in. After the game, Kyle Shanahan told reporters Purdy had a stinger and should be good to go next week. 

Trevor Lawrence's injury might have been the more serious one, though initial reports indicate that he probably avoided a significant injury. That being said, Lawrence has been extremely beat up in recent weeks, suffering an ankle injury and a concussion that he was ultimately able to play through. Will this situation be too much to overcome? Lawrence has pushed to play three different times this season while at less than 100%, so we'll see what the week in practice holds. 

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 17: 

Week 17 QB Rankings

  1. Jalen Hurts vs. ARI
  2. Josh Allen vs. NE
  3. Lamar Jackson vs. MIA
  4. Justin Fields vs. ATL
  5. Dak Prescott vs. DET
  6. Brock Purdy @WAS
  7. Patrick Mahomes vs. CIN
  8. Kyler Murray @PHI
  9. Jared Goff @DAL
  10. Matthew Stafford @NYG
  11. Tua Tagovailoa @BAL
  12. Jordan Love @MIN
  13. Joe Flacco vs. NYJ
  14. Baker Mayfield vs. NO
  15. Sam Howell vs. SF
  16. Gardner Minshew vs. LV
  17. Geno Smith vs. PIT
  18. C.J. Beathard vs. CAR
  19. Derek Carr @TB
  20. Russell Wilson vs. LAC
  21. Case Keenum vs. TEN
  22. Jake Browning @KC
  23. Taylor Heinicke @CHI
  24. Trevor Siemian @CLE
  25. Aidan O'Connell @IND
  26. Easton Stick @DEN
  27. Nick Mullens vs. GB
  28. Ryan Tannehill @HOU
  29. Bryce Young @JAX
  30. Mason Rudolph @SEA
  31. Tommy DeVito vs. LAR
  32. Bailey Zappe @BUF