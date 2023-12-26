Quarterback injuries have arguably been the defining storyline of the 2023 NFL season, and so of course we have a few more to worry about heading into Week 17.
Brock Purdy's looks like the less serious one. He went down in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Ravens, and was replaced by Sam Darnold for the rest of the game. However, I think that might've been more of a de facto towel-waving than anything else – Purdy had his helmet on, talking to head coach Kyle Shanahan on the sidelines after the injury, and sure looked like he was ready to go back in. After the game, Kyle Shanahan told reporters Purdy had a stinger and should be good to go next week.
Trevor Lawrence's injury might have been the more serious one, though initial reports indicate that he probably avoided a significant injury. That being said, Lawrence has been extremely beat up in recent weeks, suffering an ankle injury and a concussion that he was ultimately able to play through. Will this situation be too much to overcome? Lawrence has pushed to play three different times this season while at less than 100%, so we'll see what the week in practice holds.
Here are my full QB rankings for Week 17:
Week 17 QB Rankings
- Jalen Hurts vs. ARI
- Josh Allen vs. NE
- Lamar Jackson vs. MIA
- Justin Fields vs. ATL
- Dak Prescott vs. DET
- Brock Purdy @WAS
- Patrick Mahomes vs. CIN
- Kyler Murray @PHI
- Jared Goff @DAL
- Matthew Stafford @NYG
- Tua Tagovailoa @BAL
- Jordan Love @MIN
- Joe Flacco vs. NYJ
- Baker Mayfield vs. NO
- Sam Howell vs. SF
- Gardner Minshew vs. LV
- Geno Smith vs. PIT
- C.J. Beathard vs. CAR
- Derek Carr @TB
- Russell Wilson vs. LAC
- Case Keenum vs. TEN
- Jake Browning @KC
- Taylor Heinicke @CHI
- Trevor Siemian @CLE
- Aidan O'Connell @IND
- Easton Stick @DEN
- Nick Mullens vs. GB
- Ryan Tannehill @HOU
- Bryce Young @JAX
- Mason Rudolph @SEA
- Tommy DeVito vs. LAR
- Bailey Zappe @BUF