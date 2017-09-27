Fantasy Football Week 4: What you missed, with Chris Thompson stuck in his role, and Chris Johnson staying as RB1

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Tuesday:

Rob Kelley will still be the team's "No. 1 lead dog" when healthy

Fantasy owners don't always get what we want, and we've gotten a lot of examples of that already this season. The latest comes from Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden, who told ESPN.com Monday Chris Thompson isn't going to get a larger role moving forward:

"He's going to keep pushing me for them, but he's not going to get them," Gruden said.

Thompson has, of course, been a viable Fantasy start each week this season despite his limited role, and even saw his touches tick up to 14 in Week 3 against the Oakland Raiders . If he was able to manage that moving forward, he'd be a solid Fantasy option, thanks to his ability to break big plays. However, he had just three games all of last season with more than 10 touches – and he had double-digit Fantasy points just once in those three.

Thompson remains a change-of-pace back in Gruden's eyes, while Kelley will get plenty of work whenever he is healthy enough to go. Kelley struggled in Week 1, rushing for just 30 yards, but had 78 on 12 carries before suffering his injury in Week 2. He should remain a solid starting option when healthy enough to play.

Chris Johnson will remain the Arizona Cardinals ' starter

It's hard to get excited about anyone in Arizona Wildcats 's running game, but at least there's clarity. Bruce Arians said Tuesday Johnson will remain the starter, despite rushing for just 17 yards on 12 carries Monday night.

Johnson did rush for 44 yards on 11 carries in Week 2, so he's capable of a bit more than what he managed Monday. But expectations shouldn't be very high here. David Johnson was a singular talent and he overcame a lot of deficiencies in the blocking and offense as a whole, in a way Chris Johnson just isn't capable of anymore. He's worth owning, but won't have much appeal as more than an RB3 most weeks.

