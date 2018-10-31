Fantasy Football Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings for Non-PPR Leagues

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Welcome to the Week 9 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheets. Here, you'll find Dave Richard's start and sit ratings for every game on the schedule, along with links to every piece of Fantasy advice we produce for Week 9, including:

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Raiders at 49ers

Derek Carr (6.7) C.J. Beathard (4.0) Doug Martin (6.4) Matt Breida (6.5) Jalen Richard (6.8) Marquise Goodwin (6.3) Jordy Nelson (5.9) Kendrick Bourne (4.7) Brandon LaFell (4.3) George Kittle (7.3) Seth Roberts (3.9) 49ers DST (4.4) Jared Cook (7.0)



Raiders DST (4.6)





Bears at Bills

Mitchell Trubisky (7.8) Nathan Peterman (2.1) Tarik Cohen (9.0) LeSean McCoy (6.0) Jordan Howard (7.9) Kelvin Benjamin (4.0) Anthony Miller (6.2) Zay Jones (3.7) Taylor Gabriel (6.7) Charles Clay (3.5) Trey Burton (6.7) Bills DST (4.3) Bears DST (10.0)





Buccaneers at Panthers

Ryan Fitzpatrick (7.9) Cam Newton (9.7) Peyton Barber (6.2) Christian McCaffrey (9.3) Mike Evans (9.4) Devin Funchess (8.6) Chris Godwin (7.1) DJ Moore (6.6) DeSean Jackson (7.5) Greg Olsen (7.1) Adam Humphries (3.8) Panthers DST (7.9) O.J. Howard (6.5)



Buccaneers DST (1.6)





Chiefs at Browns

Patrick Mahomes (9.6) Baker Mayfield (5.5) Kareem Hunt (9.8) Nick Chubb (7.6) Tyreek Hill (9.1) Duke Johnson (5.2) Sammy Watkins (8.4) Jarvis Landry (7.8) Travis Kelce (9.4) Antonio Callaway (3.4) Chiefs DST (6.9) David Njoku (7.4)



Browns DST (1.9)

Jets at Dolphins

Sam Darnold (5.2) Brock Osweiler (6.0) Isaiah Crowell (7.0) Kenyan Drake (7.3) Trenton Cannon (5.6) Frank Gore (4.9) Jermaine Kearse (4.4) DeVante Parker (7.3) Deontay Burnett (3.6) Danny Amendola (6.1) Chris Herndon (5.4) Jakeem Grant (4.1) Jets DST (4.9) Mike Gesicki (4.4)



Dolphins DST (6.5)

Steelers at Ravens

Ben Roethlisberger (7.0) Joe Flacco (5.9) James Conner (8.6) Alex Collins (5.7) Antonio Brown (9.3) Javorius Allen (5.5) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.3) John Brown (7.9) Vance McDonald (4.6) Michael Crabtree (6.4) Steelers DST (5.4) Willie Snead (5.1)



Hayden Hurst (3.1)



Mark Andrews (3.9)



Ravens DST (5.2)

Lions at Vikings

Matthew Stafford (6.5) Kirk Cousins (8.5) Kerryon Johnson (7.1) Latavius Murray (8.5) LeGarrette Blount (4.7) Adam Thielen (9.9) Kenny Golladay (8.2) Stefon Diggs (9.0) Marvin Jones (7.7) Kyle Rudolph (6.4) Lions DST (4.2) Vikings DST (8.1)

Falcons at Redskins

Matt Ryan (7.1) Alex Smith (5.7) Tevin Coleman (5.9) Adrian Peterson (8.1) Ito Smith (5.4) Chris Thompson (6.9) Julio Jones (9.6) Paul Richardson (4.8) Calvin Ridley (6.5) Josh Doctson (4.6) Mohamed Sanu (5.4) Maurice Harris (3.1) Austin Hooper (5.8) Jordan Reed (6.2) Falcons DST (4.7) Redskins DST (5.5)

Texans at Broncos

Deshaun Watson (8.1) Case Keenum (5.4) Lamar Miller (7.5) Phillip Lindsay (8.3) DeAndre Hopkins (9.8) Devontae Booker (6.3) Demaryius Thomas (7.4) Emmanuel Sanders (8.8) Ryan Griffin (4.1) Courtland Sutton (7.2) Texans DST (7.1) Jeff Heuerman (4.0)



Broncos DST (5.1)

Chargers at Seahawks

Philip Rivers (6.6) Russell Wilson (8.3) Austin Ekeler (6.1) Chris Carson (7.8) Keenan Allen (8.1) Tyler Lockett (7.6) Tyrell Williams (5.8) David Moore (6.0) Mike Williams (5.0) Doug Baldwin (5.5) Chargers DST (5.6) Seahawks DST (6.7)

Rams at Saints

Jared Goff (9.2) Drew Brees (9.5) Todd Gurley (9.7) Alvin Kamara (9.6) Brandin Cooks (8.9) Mark Ingram (7.7) Cooper Kupp (9.2) Michael Thomas (9.7) Robert Woods (8.7) Tre'Quan Smith (6.9) Josh Reynolds (4.2) Benjamin Watson (5.3) Rams DST (4.8) Saints DST (3.2)

Packers at Patriots

Aaron Rodgers (9.4) Tom Brady (9.0) Aaron Jones (6.6) James White (9.1) Jamaal Williams (5.3) Julian Edelman (8.5) Davante Adams (9.5) Josh Gordon (6.8) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5.7) Chris Hogan (5.3) Randall Cobb (5.6) Cordarrelle Patterson (3.3) Geronimo Allison (3.5) Rob Gronkowski (8.1) Jimmy Graham (7.2) Patriots DST (4.5) Packers DST (3.1)





Titans at Cowboys

Marcus Mariota (5.0) Dak Prescott (5.8) Dion Lewis (6.7) Ezekiel Elliott (9.2) Derrick Henry (5.1) Amari Cooper (7.0) Corey Davis (4.5) Cole Beasley (4.9) Tajae Sharpe (5.2) Michael Gallup (3.2) Titans DST (6.0) Cowboys DST (8.3)

