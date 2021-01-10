Smith, who missed Saturday's playoff loss to the Buccaneers due to a strained right calf muscle, has yet to make a decision on whether he plans to continue his playing career, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The report notes that the veteran a QB plans to take some time this offseason before making a call on his career plans. After suffering a devastating leg injury in November of 2018, Smith -- who has two more years left on his contract -- beat the odds and made it back to Washington's lineup this past season, starting six games for the team. With the franchise already having moved on from 2019 first-rounder Dwayne Haskins, the team's QB situation remains fluid, with its plans for Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen to be determined.