Smith (calf) was officially released by Washington on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 36-year-old didn't have much of a trade market with two years remaining on the four-year, $94 million extension he signed in 2018, so it was only a matter of time before he was cut by Washington. Smith still believes he can continue playing in the NFL but also indicated he may consider retirement. He earned Comeback Player of the Year honors after completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,582 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games during 2020.
