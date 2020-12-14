Young had six tackles (two solo), two pass defenses, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovered for a touchdown in Sunday's 23-15 win over the 49ers.

Young dominated the first half, starting with a sack in the first quarter. He then forced a fumble in the second quarter, and DL Da'Ron Payne scooped it up for Washington. A few minutes later, the two players switched roles, with Payne knocking the ball loose on a sack and Young returning it 47 yards for a touchdown. The rookie also had a hand in some key tackles and pass breakups late in the game, so it's probably safe to call this his best work yet as a pro. Now up to 5.5 sacks through 12 games, Young has a good chance to add to his total in Week 15, as Seattle's Russell Wilson has taken the second-most sacks (40) of any QB this year.