Hamilton will replace Kevin Pierre-Louis in the starting line for Sunday's game against Seattle, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Hamilton has been quiet in a depth role this season, notching 17 tackles (11 solo) across 13 games. The Alabama product will get a chance to assume the starting role Sunday with Pierre-Louis (ankle) missing the contest. Expect Pierre-Louis to return to the starting role at weakside linebacker once he returns from injury.