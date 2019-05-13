Geno Smith: Garners interest from Seattle
Smith is scheduled to visit with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com relayed earlier Monday that Smith was nearing agreement on a contract with Seattle, but the club will apparently sit down and meet with him first before drawing up terms on any deal. If Smith reaches agreement on a pact with Seattle, he would likely become the clear frontrunner to emerge as Russell Wilson's backup heading into 2019. Though he threw just four passes in 2018 as the backup to Philip Rivers in Los Angeles, Smith has logged 40 regular-season appearances in his career and sports a 29:36 TD:INT and 57.7 completion percentage over 906 attempts. Beyond Wilson, the only other quarterbacks on the Seahawks' roster are 2016 first-round bust Paxton Lynch and undrafted rookie Taryn Christion.
