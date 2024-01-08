Smith completed 16 of 28 pass attempts for 189 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 28 yards on three attempts in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Cardinals.

Smith led a clutch game-winning drive within the two-minute warning to lead his team to victory and a 9-8 record in 2023. Last year's Comeback Player of the Year saw his numbers take a step back this season, completing 65 percent of his passes for 3,435 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 15 games. The only area the 32-year-old improved in was ball protection after committing three fewer turnovers compared to 2022. Despite Smith's slight regression, he figures to be under center for Seattle next season after signing a three-year contract extension this past offseason.