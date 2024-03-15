Seahawks GM John Schneider said Thursday that Smith is "the guy" and fellow QB Sam Howell was brought in to be a backup, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

That's not exactly surprising given the gaps in both 2023 performance and 2024 compensation between the two quarterbacks, but it'll nonetheless be comforting to anyone counting on Smith to start this upcoming season. It'll be especially good news for Smith if this is Seattle's only big QB move during the offseason, as the team has been mentioned in connection with Justin Fields and various draft prospects. Drafting a QB is definitely still possible, but the trade for Howell is a pretty clear signal that Seattle isn't in on Fields. The team has mostly focused on smaller moves so far this offseason, including re-signing TE Noah Fant and restructuring WR Tyler Lockett's contract. The interior offensive line is a glaring weakness as the roster is currently constructed, but there are still plenty of options to upgrade via both free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.