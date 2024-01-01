Smith completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Steelers. He added three rushes for 33 yards but also lost a fumble.

Smith put up some impressive numbers thanks to five completions of at least 20 yards -- matching his season high -- and he showed particular rapport with DK Metcalf on several long completions. That allowed him to average an impressive 8.8 yards per attempt -- his highest mark since Week 7. However, he still had some shortcomings, the most important of which was a lost fumble midway through the fourth quarter that allowed the Steelers to go up by two scores. Smith also failed to record multiple touchdowns for the eighth time in 14 starts on the campaign.