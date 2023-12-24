Smith (groin) completed 25 of 36 pass attempts for 227 yards and two touchdowns with one carry for two yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over Tennessee.

Smith was back under center for the Seahawks after a nagging groin injury cost him two weeks of action. The veteran starter looked healthy in his return, completing 69 percent of his passes without turning the ball over. Smith threw his second touchdown in the closing moments of Sunday's narrow victory, giving the Seattle its second comeback win in as many weeks. The 8-7 Seahawks will have to figure out how to contain the NFL's current sack leader, T.J. Watt, in order to keep Smith upright in the pocket when the two teams meet next Sunday.