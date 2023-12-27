Jackson registered four tackles (all solo) and returned an interception for a touchdown in Monday's loss to Philadelphia.

With the Eagles up 10 points and in field-goal range late in the third quarter, Jackson temporarily shifted the momentum with an interception of Jalen Hurts that he took 76 yards for a score. It was the first touchdown and just the fourth interception of Jackson's seven-year career, though it wasn't enough for New York to pull of a victory. The veteran cornerback has missed three games due to injury this season, but if he can remain healthy for the Giants' final two contests, he'll finish with his most games played since 2018.