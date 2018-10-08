Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Tending to sore quadriceps
Rosas was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report with what coach Pat Shurmur termed a sore quad.
In reference to his health, Rosas told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that his quadriceps issue is one that has built up over time. Rosas himself is "very optimistic" of his potential to play Thursday versus the Eagles, but the Giants training staff ultimately will make the final decision. As a contingency, the Giants intend to sign a kicker, at least to the practice squad, in the coming days, per Duggan.
More News
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Remains perfect on season•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Makes lone attempt Sunday•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Perfect again vs. Houston•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Two field goals in Week 2 loss•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Three field goals in Week 1•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Wins job battle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...