Rosas was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report with what coach Pat Shurmur termed a sore quad.

In reference to his health, Rosas told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that his quadriceps issue is one that has built up over time. Rosas himself is "very optimistic" of his potential to play Thursday versus the Eagles, but the Giants training staff ultimately will make the final decision. As a contingency, the Giants intend to sign a kicker, at least to the practice squad, in the coming days, per Duggan.

