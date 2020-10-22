Bachman was activated from the Giants' practice squad Thursday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

The 24-year-old is a late addition to New York's active roster, as the Giants attempt to climb within a half game of first place in the NFC East with a win over Philadelphia on Thursday Night Football. The Giants also activated Sterling Shepard (toe) off injured reserve Thursday and will evaluate his status in pregame workouts. If Shepard proves unable to suit up for Week 7, Bachman will have an elevated role in a receiving corps otherwise consisting of Darius Slayton, Golden Tate and Austin Mack.