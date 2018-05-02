Tanney announced on his Twitter account Wednesday that he will join the Giants.

Tanney doesn't have much o a history under center at the NFL level, playing in one game for the Titans during the 2015 season. The 30-year-old signal -caller will compete with the likes of Davis Webb and Kyle Lauletta for a spot on the 53-man roster, though it would likely require a spectacular showing.

