Tanney is traveling with the Giants to Seattle and expected to re-join their practice squad, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

With Daniel Jones (hamstring) deemed doubtful for Sunday's game, it looks like the team will likely have to turn to either Tanney or Clayton Thorson from the practice squad to back up Colt McCoy. While Tanney may have more experience, Thorson has been with the practice squad since Week 4 and may have the advantage in the competition.