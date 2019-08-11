Giants' Deandre Baker: Injures knee in practice
Baker suffered a knee injury during individual drills, and was unable to suit up for Sunday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Per Salomone, Baker is expected to get an MRI on his knee, suggesting there's some concern with the injury. The Giants spent the 30th-overall pick on the Georgia product, so expect the team to be extremely cautious with him. With Baker out, it opens the door for Antonio Hamilton and Corey Ballentine to see an increase in reps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Goedert
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football prep: Auction strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...