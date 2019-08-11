Baker suffered a knee injury during individual drills, and was unable to suit up for Sunday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Per Salomone, Baker is expected to get an MRI on his knee, suggesting there's some concern with the injury. The Giants spent the 30th-overall pick on the Georgia product, so expect the team to be extremely cautious with him. With Baker out, it opens the door for Antonio Hamilton and Corey Ballentine to see an increase in reps.