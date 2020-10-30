Freeman (ankle) missed Friday's practice and doesn't appear likely to play in Monday's game against Tampa Bay, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Freeman got some extra time to recover after he was injured in a Thursday game, but it appears the three additional days won't be enough to allow for a recovery. Wayne Gallman is expected to serve as the Giants' lead ballcarrier, though it can't be taken as a certainty unless the team officially rules Freeman out. The final injury report will be released at some point Saturday.
