Giants' Golden Tate: Grabs TD in Week 17
Tate caught five of eight targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Eagles.
The veteran receiver missed the first four games of 2019 due to a suspension, but once Tate got up to speed he proved to be a reliable option for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, hauling in 46 of 79 targets for 663 yards and six TDs over his final 10 games. The 31-year-old receiver will probably return to the Giants next season given the $7.5 million dead cap hit the team would incur if he gets cut, and while there will be plenty of mouths to feed in the offense, Tate should produce solid numbers again -- especially if Jones takes a big step forward in his development.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...