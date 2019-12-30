Tate caught five of eight targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Eagles.

The veteran receiver missed the first four games of 2019 due to a suspension, but once Tate got up to speed he proved to be a reliable option for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, hauling in 46 of 79 targets for 663 yards and six TDs over his final 10 games. The 31-year-old receiver will probably return to the Giants next season given the $7.5 million dead cap hit the team would incur if he gets cut, and while there will be plenty of mouths to feed in the offense, Tate should produce solid numbers again -- especially if Jones takes a big step forward in his development.