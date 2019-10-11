Giants' Golden Tate: Serves as lead target in loss
Tate secured six of nine targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 35-14 loss to the Patriots on Thursday.
With Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Evan Engram (knee) both inactive and Saquon Barkley (ankle) also remaining sidelined, Tate was easily the most reliable target for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. He locked in a strong fantasy night early with a nifty 64-yard touchdown reception at the 6:05 mark of the second quarter, a play where Tate kept his concentration after initially bobbling the ball and raced down the right sideline into the end zone after securing it. The veteran displayed some solid chemistry with Jones, which was one of the few encouraging aspects of the three-touchdown loss for the Giants. Tate will look to build on what was his first 100-yard tally since Week 4 of the 2018 season when he faces the Cardinals in Week 7 a week from Sunday.
