Tate was removed from Monday's practice due to a lower-body injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

During a 1-on-1 drill, Tate went up for a deep ball from Daniel Jones and came down awkwardly. In the aftermath of the play, he was worked on by the Giants' training staff, limped off the field and left practice entirely, per Leonard. The nature of the injury isn't known, but his right hamstring has been speculated as the current issue, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record.